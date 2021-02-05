I have been hearing a lot a talk about monsters in the wake of the murder of Andrea Bharatt, just like I heard about the monsters who killed Ashanti Riley last November.
No doubt these people are awful human beings who deserve severe punishment, maybe even death. But where did they come from?
Were they once sweet little things who were someone’s children?
Blessings from God, as some people like to say?
Did they go to school?
Preschool? Elementary school? Secondary school? What went wrong?
What path did these killers take on their way to monster status?
These questions matter if we are serious about cutting off the production line of monsters.
AE Huggins
via e-mail