I have been hearing a lot a talk about monsters in the wake of the murder of Andrea Bharatt, just like I heard about the monsters who killed Ashanti Riley last November.

No doubt these people are awful human beings who deserve severe punishment, maybe even death. But where did they come from?

Were they once sweet little things who were someone’s children?

Blessings from God, as some people like to say?

Did they go to school?

Preschool? Elementary school? Secondary school? What went wrong?

What path did these killers take on their way to monster status?

These questions matter if we are serious about cutting off the production line of monsters.

AE Huggins

via e-mail

Now’s the time for answers, Mr PM

I have not ranted for a while but I’m particularly upset by the discovery of the body of another of our young women.

As a father and grandfather I am trying to come to grips with the feeling of hopelessness that must be felt by the parents of those who have disappeared.

A praise song for Carnival

I HAD begun writing about something entirely different when I suddenly felt I didn’t want to anymore, not this week anyway. It was too utterly oppressive and my mood had been altered by two sightings.

The system is broken

ON top of the tragedy of the gruesome discovery of Andrea Bharatt’s decomposing body following her kidnapping seven days earlier, the country must now relive the usual horror of blaming and counter-blaming, which simply compounds the sinking feeling of national outrage.

A collective sadness in T&T

The tragic end of Andrea Bharatt has shaken the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago in a way I have never seen before.

There is a collective sadness which hangs over the entire country.

Justice system stands accused

I am hearing a lot of talk that the Police Service is responsible for many criminals on the street because they fail to show up in court and the matters are subsequently thrown out.

Please protect our women

Three months have not passed since the gruesome murder of the Ashanti Riley and yet another female has fallen victim to these monsters.

How many more women will suffer the same fate before we are taken seriously? We have been placed under a microscope for far too long where the focus is on a code of conduct that we should adhere to. “Dress appropriately”, “be vigilant”, but even in doing so, we are still prey for these predators.