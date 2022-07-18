I READ two articles in the Sunday Express Page 15 “Increasingly Combustible” by Ralph Maraj, and “Fight...or die like cowards” by Raffique Shah, who both wrote about the same depressing conditions since the 1950s-1960s, “an era from which T&T society ought to have long evolved”.
SC Martin Daly wrote “the Context of Fiery Protests” on Page 14, he warns T&T of much of the same.
What is the future for T&T while so many of us citizens continue to point out the desperation of the underprivileged, who are now resorting to “fiery protest” like they see on TV in other parts of the world?
Our cries over the years to the governments of T&T go unheard and unanswered.
We have teenagers producing children that are growing up to be criminals. They know nothing about parenting, just like their parents before them. No money, no education and they are making babies for who to mind? They are birthing more criminals?
Those babies do not stand a hope as gone are the days when a village looked out for everybody.
Where does T&T go from here, if we look at TV and the human behaviour in the rest of the world, we are on a downhill slope to destruction also?