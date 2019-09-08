Our nation is at a crossroads. Saturday marked the fourth year of the Keith Rowley administration in office, and this is time for honest contemplation about the dishonest measures that Dr Rowley took to get into office, including the complete fabrication of a national scandal of fake e-mails. After four years, they have not a single discernible achievement.
Tens of thousands are unemployed and hundreds of thousands live in fear of being the next victim of this Government’s incompetence. This administration never articulated a plan for development and has thus far proven incompetent at articulating one.