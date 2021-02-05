As our nation is once again plunged into mourning by the untimely passing of another young woman–Andrea Bharatt—coming on the heels of the death of Ashanti Riley, we ask ourselves, who are these monsters snuffing out the lives of our young women? Where are their parents? Who’s next….? We ask, what can cause young men to commit such gruesome acts?
There is the constant fear of being at the mercy of these criminal elements.
In the midst of all this, there is the outcry from the public to legalise pepper spray. However, the question is, would pepper spray have prevented the death of any of these young women?
How do we control access to this form of protection from criminals?
Let us take a step back and consider things for a moment. Let’s not continue to have a knee-jerk reaction to these heinous crimes. Let’s be careful for what we ask.
Where have we gone wrong as a society?
How are we failing our young men?
What intervention strategies are being developed by the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service to address this societal crisis?
We need to act. A holistic approach that involves church, State and civil society needs to be explored now!
To help in this effort, I have created a Facebook page, “Save our Youths’’. Let’s start the change…
Althea Brereton
La Romaine