There are so many intellectually challenging articles in the Sunday paper to stimulate one’s thought processes but the most intriguing is the one that examines the State’s approach to the helicopter issue.

I cannot help but compare the position in this matter against the attitude towards Caribbean Airlines.

The helicopter is a significant part of the country’s security assets, intended to bolster our ability to secure the nation’s borders, the strength of which has been shown to be severely lacking over many years.

Recently, our Coast Guard was unable to provide a boat to tow into Tobago an unidentified pirogue, despite the assets which remain rotting in some backwater in Chaguaramas. Yet we are unable to find the funds to keep a multimillion dollar helicopter functional.

No wonder our borders are so porous. On the other hand, the State has spent $700 million in subsidy to Caribbean Airlines in 2020 and $172 million in the first quarter of 2021 with no prospect of turning a profit in the foreseeable future. The airline has taken steps to lay off one quarter of its staff, which will incur untold millions in severance payments, once more coming from State coffers as the airline has no money. One cannot help but wonder if that money was coming from the pockets of the people making those decisions whether they would have been made so facilely.

As was said by someone else in another context, do we choose fight, with the helicopter, or flight, with the airline.

Karan Mahabirsingh

via e-mail

