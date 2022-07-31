An excuse seeks to justify an offence or absence regarding an issue. If one do not behave fairly, honestly or with a certain element of discipline, then one’s behaviour is just not cricket.
Over decades, excuses are being made regarding the performance of the West Indies cricket team, irrespective of the format of the game, whether Test, One-Day, Regional or lately Twenty20 or T20 and the Caribbean Premier League, CPL. Undoubtedly, cricket implies financial resources but where is the pride of performance?
There have been so many coaches of different aspects of the game, physiotherapists and managers that it is mind-boggling to see the rather pathetic display of the West Indies team, which is more noted for inconsistency than winning.
Cricket is one of the things that unite West Indians, especially within the Caribbean but this observation has clearly escaped the West Indies Cricket Board, which seems incapable of avoiding the nepotism brush. A few years ago the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board wanted to break away and form its own International team.
Why are there managers who seem incapable of managing the different aspects of the game, whether Batting, Fielding, Catching or Bowling? Even though inconsistent, the players have the ability to play far better than they have been doing for decades.
It is most commendable to see young players striving to do better but indiscipline seems the order of the day. Why cannot greater indiscipline be forced upon the players? After three chances, at most, a non-performing player should be dropped from the team until his performance rises to the required level.
Taking a page from English football, non-performing players, regardless of their ability, are benched until their performances meet the required criteria. Not in West Indies cricket, where clearly unfit and non-performing players are being given chance after chance, the refrain being, “he/she is going through a bad patch.”
There are too many avenues for these non-performing players to lift their performances to the required standard that the format of the game requires, without leaving them in the team to find form. There are too many players waiting on the sidelines to be picked but the keeping of non-performers is stultifying their inclusion.
The current West Indies captain of the Twenty20 and One-Day International is not performing as a player or captain, so either he is not listening or is not being given proper advice. One expects that he wants to learn so it may be that he is not being advised properly. Proffering lame excuses for continuously losing a series is definitely not cricket. It is beyond curious that there is a team whose forte, it seems, is to lose. It seems incapable of winning games against teams that have recently come on the scene. One simply needs to look at the discipline that exists in these teams.
The West Indies have enough players in the various Caribbean islands to ensure that non-performing players are dropped from the team until their performances improve.
Additionally, arrogant and egoistic reasoning, which seemingly exist, regarding players who hold different views from the West Indies cricket board must cease. Is nepotism and choosing sub-par performers forced upon the cricket board because of that particular country’s financial contribution to the coffers of the board?
The West Indies cricket board must decide what is more important to them and the Caribbean islands and people. Is it staying in power, reaping the benefits of being a director, manager, coach or understanding the immense value of the cricket team in representing the Caribbean as one entity that supersedes narrow political interests, prophetically articulated by the late Dr Eric E Williams when he said that “1 from 10 leaves nought.”
Harjoon Heeralal
Carapichaima