Can someone in authority, responsible for formulating the regulations of Public Health Ordinance 12, please enlighten the population as to the logic and rationale behind the closure of bookstores, but deeming National Lottery online games as “essential”.

Please don’t get me wrong. I too enjoy a regular flutter on Play Whe and Lotto, and I can’t recall the last time I read a book, much less browsed through a bookstore to purchase one.

There are relatively few bookstores in the country compared with, I guess, hundreds of online Lotto outlets. So, where would you think holds the higher probability of any potential spread?

My concern is what was the reasoning behind this far-reaching decision because I can’t recall noticing people crowding, congregating or closely conversing as they leaf through a book—but I know of regulars who frequent and flock to these outlets to read the Play Whe charts for winning numbers.

We need to enquire if the Government’s decision to maintain the online games was purely for income generation, and so willing to accept any possible “virus spread” as collateral damage.

Instead of his usual pontification, the Minister of Health needs to be honest and even-handed with the population about the motives behind new regulations.

Gaining the total trust of people will go a long way towards finally beating the Covid-19 virus.

S Rampersad

San Fernando

