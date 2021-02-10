I’ve suspected for some time now that what happened to Andrea Bharatt is not something to be taken lightly, to be forgotten or treated with the same indifference as previous murders.
Andrea’s death is an indicator, it seems, of things to come, if something isn’t done now. Her death is not a matter to sleep on.
It is nothing to sleep on because it is a manifestation of Trinidad and Tobago’s spiritual condition. The nation is sick, spiritually sick, and the crimes are a manifestation of that sickness. There is something wrong with the heart of this nation; and unless that is rectified, crime will continue unabated.
The justice system needs to be fixed, new laws may be needed, but God is ultimately the answer; for with corrupt judges and politicians, do you really think new laws would help?
Moreover, when calypsonians sing songs that glorify casual sex and infidelity, and those songs are played on the airwaves and the values they promote are accepted as culture, should we be surprised that our society generates rapists and an overall lack of respect for women?
When calypsonians sing songs that glorify alcoholism, should it come as a surprise the number of car accidents that result from drunk driving, and the intimate partner violence that sometimes results from alcoholism?
Unless the right values are promoted, until godly values are promoted, we will get nowhere. This nation is under siege by evil.
This nation is simply reaping what it has sown. If you sow evil, you will reap evil. If you sow righteousness, you will reap righteousness.
This nation needs God. Therein lies source the rescue of this nation.