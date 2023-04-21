Where’s the dignity, Farley?

A few months ago, I had cause to write a letter to the editor, asking Farley Augustine to “cool it”.

I had tried to warn that his statements bordered on alienating the goodwill between the peoples of Trinidad and Tobago. He was creating the impression that Tobago was a fully independent state, and he was the monarch of all he surveyed.

Farley gave the impression that the position and trappings of the office of Chief Secretary have gotten to his head, and he is now suffering from the effects of hubris syndrome. Smooth-talker Farley is of the view that verbiage is a substitute for experience and reasoned actions.

His recent accusations of Trinidad Licensing officers coming to terrorise Tobagonians reek of parochialism and betrays his total lack of understanding of law and order.

His statement that his wife forgot her driving permit because she was going to pick up “the baby” was meant to evoke some type of sympathy, but actually displayed a total lack of responsibility when driving on the roads.

Farley cannot determine which agency of the State can go to Tobago to exercise their lawful duties. He cannot examine the place of birth or residence of officers or, in fact, anybody who arrives in Tobago.

It may not be too far-fetched, given his state of mind, that he will demand that judicial officers, members of the Police Service, members of the medical profession, and employees of the THA show proof of their residential status.

Gone are the days when we remember ANR Robinson and Orville London as statesmen who acted with decorum and dignity when they occupied the office of Chief Secretary.

Rabindra Moonan

San Fernando

