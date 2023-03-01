In the ongoing he said/she said/they said human trafficking imbroglio, nobody seems to have checked exactly what human trafficking is.
The United Nations’ definition is “the recruitment, transport, transfer, harbouring, or receipt of persons, by means of the threat or use of force or other forms of coercion, of abduction, of fraud, of deception, of the abuse of power... for the purpose of exploitation”.
The key point here is that human trafficking must involve some element of force.
Devant Maharaj, who has mightily pleased one $30K-per-month PNM propagandist by alleging that certain UNC appointees were involved in trafficking, in his own missive to UNC MP Roodal Moonilal made no claims about trafficking, but only about prostitution.
Unless Dr Maharaj, PhD, has evidence of force or coercion, then that is the sole issue to be dealt with.
In this regard, it should be noted that women practising this oldest profession while illegally living in a foreign country will naturally claim to be trafficking victims when caught, since the only alternative is to admit to a criminal act.
But, according to the UN International Organisation of Migration (IOM), sex trafficking, which is coerced, accounts for less than one per cent of sex migration, which is voluntary.