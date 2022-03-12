Where’s the international element?

You have heard the terms “local, regional and international”, right?

For those who have heard and understand, I say well done. For those who have not heard ­before and do not understand, let me try to simply explain:

Local means right here at home. Regional means within the region. International means outside the region. Simple? Okay.

Well, there was a fellow on television a few nights ago who was having a conversation, something it would appear he only feels comfortable doing in areas and with people he controls.

During his ramblings, he announced a commission of enquiry (CoE) into an incident in which four divers lost their lives while repairing an oil pipeline.

Initially, there was to be an investiga­tion, but because of an outcry, it was changed from an investigation of five persons to an enquiry with three persons. The conversationalist said he would go to international oil companies like Shell, BP, etc, and get persons (experts) from these companies who would have know­ledge in such a field.

Well, lo and behold, less than 24 hours later, two of the three persons were named.

One is a Queen’s Counsel from Jamaica, who will be chairman; and the second is a diver from here. A third person will be announced soon, but this should not prevent the commission from starting its work, and they will have six months to complete.

Let’s now go back to the TV conversation: he said he would go to international oil companies like Shell, BP, etc, and get persons (experts) from these companies who would have ­know­ledge in such a field. With such a statement, one would expect all three persons to be experts from ­international oil companies.

But, here is what we have so far:

A legal brain from Jamaica (regional).

A diver from here (local).

I now have to ask. Does the conversationalist himself understand the terms local, regional and international? But I guess to those in attendance, it really did not matter, as these enquiries have come and gone before, with the only outcome being some people being a few million dollars richer.

C Peters

