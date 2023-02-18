Where’s the love, Mr Montano?

In the name of culture and for the love my family and I have for our very own Machel Montano, me being born and raised in the beautiful city of Siparia, I am writing this letter from One Show 2023.
I decided to sit and detail my emotions now being 1.18 a.m. and still awaiting anything resembling a concert. Let me begin by my journey here.
We spent two and a half hours in traffic to drive to reach a mile. Being the holders of platinum tickets, we were informed that parking for these ticket holders is available on the north side of the Hasely Crawford Stadium.
Finally reaching the actual area and, as mentioned, two and a half hours from the south of the stadium to the north, we were told no parking was available again.
Fair enough; we decided to find alternative parking at an additional cost. The line to enter the stadium was another 45 minutes. All well and good, patience is virtue. On my way in I passed by the washroom area—a line with more than 100 women, and I am not exaggerating.
I saw with my own eyes women being forced to use the male washrooms. God, if I lie, buss meh eye. This, ladies and gentlemen, is the elite platinum area that patrons bought tickets for. Remember this is not an all-inclusive event and these tickets were $700 and up.
Fast forward. I had to buy drinks and food at, of course, premium prices. Long, stressful lines and, as expected, poor service. If you want a straw, you have to pay. As the local parlance goes—no scene, we jammin’ still.
Finally, around 1.30 a.m. the Monk enters the stage. By this time, fatigue, hunger and plain stress have overcome. This not being my first Machel concert, but I must say that former Machel Monday concerts were eerily similar.
Now, do not get me wrong. We love this artiste to death and we support him, but this letter is directed to his organisers and to him so as to let him know of the suffering his supporters pay to endure in the name of love.
Machel, you guys need to do better. If you charge premium prices, at least try to provide close to premium service. I have been to many concerts and I must say this has been one of the most disorganised, low-quality shows I have experienced.
The people of this country love Mr Montano, but somehow the love was not returned in this concert. We hope our love for him is not being used as an avenue to disadvantage the beautiful people of this nation.
Nigel Seenathsingh
San Fernando