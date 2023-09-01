Where’s the patriotism, First Citizens?

It is Wednesday, August 30, 2023, the day before our 61st Independence Day. I am heading to Port of Spain from San Fernando, sporting my national colours, my Independence clothes.
I never have to search high and low because as way back as the late ’80s, as a young employee at the Elections and Boundaries Commission, myself and other young co-workers were schooled in the meaning and relevance of our Independence and the way to show our pride in our Independence, manifestly.
This schooling came from a group of senior female staff members at the EBC who did make a show and spectacle of it, most times for a week, impeccably dressed in their national colours, which at the time was a revered national practice. I have since tried, with a measure of success, to continue that tradition not because of trend, but the manifest pride I myself developed over the years.
So I’m on my way down the highway and I’m looking—looking for buildings adorned, draped, whatever. From San Fernando to Port of Spain on the highway, I’m now in Port of Spain, Royal Bank, nice, Republic, Scotia, nice, and then I look across at First Citizens—our 100-per cent T&T-owned bank.
First Citizens, an amalgamation of three banks, our indigenous TCB Penny Bank, which is a bank born out of 1970; NCB, another symbol of nationalism; and Workers Bank. The government of Trinidad and Tobago gave life to FCB.
There is nothing patriotic to identify with Independence in a manifest way. I mused: they are probably running very late this year.
So now it’s 3.30 p.m. I’m exiting Port of Spain, I look up, I take a photo—still nothing.
What’s my point? I just saw some children on Nelson and Duncan streets practising hard for their local march-past for Independence Day; I see citizens grabbing something red; I see the hot dog vendor cart and the water vendor flying a single flag; I just saw our athletes in their red, white and black taking the field; but I’m still staying to myself, should this bother you. No need to answer.
Where is the management of First Citizens that, on the eve of Independence, in the heart of the city, that the bank of the people, for the people, by the people, is not leading by showing or pointing to the value of our Independence, in a manifest way?
The only bank on bankers row, our bank, devoid of one item (please don’t mention the national flag) celebrating our Independence.
Is it not mandatory for ALL Government institutions to engage particularly in external identification with our Independence. It should be.
I really do hope that pupils, because of the return-to-school date, do not miss out on that sense of national pride induced by the covering of their surroundings in our national emblems. Class discussions cannot have that profound effect without the sentimentality of those emblems.
What Christmas trees and lights engender in the soul at Christmas, real or perceived, the same can be obtained for the society at Independence.
First Citizens, my bank of choice—to whom much is given, much is expected. You can do better; do your part.
Ann Marie Davidson
San Fernando