The Minister of Works has high words for the road-repaving efforts being done now, but this is only band-aid work, as foundation of roads where needed are not being done, so we can expect deterioration of many of these roads in less than a year from now.

A businessman had to fund bringing in material to make a proper foundation for a road in his area—something I had to do for the section of a road leading to my house for potholes which were ignored by those in authority.

I had to do it as the garbage collector said I would have to bring my garbage out to an area where his truck would come, so I had no choice—for my convenience and for other road users.

I expect backlash from those in authority for expressing that many are in elected office not to serve, but to be acknowledged. Hence one wonders why we vote if proper representation is not received.

Clermont Andrews

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

A day for serious talk

A day for serious talk

When they meet at 9 a.m. today, the Attorney General and the Director of Public Prosecutions will be carrying the weight of public expectations for a quick and effective resolution to the problem of system collapse in the nation’s criminal courts.

A need for compassion

Trinidad and Tobago, and indeed the world, has heard about the plight of a young Trinidadian child held in a prison in the Middle East and forced to live as a common prisoner.

No more sacred cows

Is anyone surprised by the response of the Government to the concerns raised by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard, SC, that if he does not receive additional staff then there is a real risk of the collapse of the criminal justice system?

No one should be surprised by the administration’s attempt to paint the DPP as someone who is underperforming and whose actions cost the country millions of dollars.

Where’s the representation?

The Minister of Works has high words for the road-repaving efforts being done now, but this is only band-aid work, as foundation of roads where needed are not being done, so we can expect deterioration of many of these roads in less than a year from now.

Start at the borders

It seems that human trafficking is hot on the front burner of the political stove lately—so much so that there has been talk, by Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, of setting up a human trafficking court.

This seems to be a waste of resources.

Why waste time on treating the end result, when emphasis should be placed on locking down the country’s borders in the first place to avoid the influx of persons who fuel this issue.

The sin and the sinner

Justice Frank Seepersad has made a passionate appeal for the Church to speak out on the objectification of women and their exploitation.

He also called for the Church to stand up and defend righteous living. In this context he further emphasised: “The Church’s job is to identify and label these illusions, to remove and shatter the façade and replace same with positions premised upon truth, righteousness and uncompromising integrity.