Where’s the representation?

The Minister of Works has high words for the road-repaving efforts being done now, but this is only band-aid work, as foundation of roads where needed are not being done, so we can expect deterioration of many of these roads in less than a year from now.
A businessman had to fund bringing in material to make a proper foundation for a road in his area—something I had to do for the section of a road leading to my house for potholes which were ignored by those in authority.
I had to do it as the garbage collector said I would have to bring my garbage out to an area where his truck would come, so I had no choice—for my convenience and for other road users.
I expect backlash from those in authority for expressing that many are in elected office not to serve, but to be acknowledged. Hence one wonders why we vote if proper representation is not received.
Clermont Andrews