I have been following in awe the arguments about the terms and conditions of service of ministers of Government, in respect of their purchase of luxury cars at this time.
Let us deal with “at this time” first. There is no doubt that the vast majority of the population of our country is now under siege economically and financially. They are struggling to make ends meet. Whatever little they had has dried up, as they try to survive this pandemic and all the restrictions that go with it.
In such a situation, our leaders (ministers of Government) must lead by example. They must show they too are making sacrifices as the population is coping with their hardships.
I recall vividly the 1986-1991 the country was in similar straits because the oil boom monies of the 1970s had come to an end. What did the government do to show solidarity with the suffering citizens? Ministers gave up five per cent of their salaries and their cost of living allowances (COLA).
Similarly, during the period 2010-2015, when the government of the day saw the plight of poor, sick children who had to travel abroad to get medical help and could not afford it. What did they do? Selflessly, they donated five per cent of their salary to a Children’s Life Fund. The prime minister also donated ten per cent of her salary to show empathy and solidarity with those sick, poor and helpless children.
Now we are almost in economic ruin because of this virus, and to show solidarity with the battered citizens this Government...
Joseph Toney
via e-mail