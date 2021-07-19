There have been calls for the firing and/or the resignation of UNC Councillor Anil Maharaj of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation, after he was charged with misbehaviour in public office.
It will be most difficult to legally remove Councillor Maharaj, unless he is found guilty of the charge and is sentenced to a certain term of imprisonment.
However, the party to which he belongs could exercise moral suasion and ask him to resign, pending the outcome of his charge.
If he fails to act according to the wishes of his party, they could expel him to send a strong message that Kamla Persad-Bissessar wants the image of her party to be squeaky clean and she is aware of the political fallout of her not acting.
But seriously, do we expect her to act? One remembers that when the former chairman of the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation found himself in a similar pickle, the UNC took no political action and allowed him to retain his position.
In fact Glenn Ram was entertained as a nominee for the 2020 General Election where he presented himself before a screening committee led by Mrs Persad-Bissessar.
No political signal was sent, no political action was taken by the party. The electorate did in fact signal their disgust!
Given the ambivalence of the political leader, the deafening silence of the UNC on this matter and considering that she had no hesitation in removing Jack Warner from ministerial office until he cleared his name, what should we expect?
It is very likely that Anil Maharaj will be rewarded and screened as a nominee for the Cumuto/Manzanilla constituency, for the next general election. He too will present himself with a throng of supporters wearing Anil T-shirts accompanied by tassa as he has now met the requirements to be a candidate under Kamla Persad-Bissessar!
That’s the leadership way!
Rabindra Moonan
San Fernando