Where there is a will, there is a way

I have carefully monitored and read the hundreds of comments on social media on various pages, including the pages of the newspapers that ran front-page stories, that showed there was a call for Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar to step down.

I also appeared on 106.5 FM to air my respectful views about the present failed leadership of the UNC (United National Congress) and the apparent inability of the UNC to meet the hopes and aspirations of the people of Trinidad and Tobago. And I listened carefully to the comments of all the people who called in to give their views.

T&T is frustrated at the Government’s inability to treat with our very serious issues of violent crime, a stagnant economy and a general lack of vision for the future of our country.

In that frustration, they don’t see cause for hope in the Opposition as currently constituted or led.

The vast majority of views that I read and heard are pleading for Mrs Persad-­Bissessar to step down from leadership, so that the party may have a chance to breathe, grow and change direction. They do not see her as able to effectively challenge the present Government.

The message is clear. Coming on the heels of the spoilt ballots by the three UNC MPs in the election of the president, the calls for change over the past couple days have started a process, the end result of which is inevitable.

It is unfortunate that in the letter to Ramona Ramdial, without giving a reason, UNC chairman Peter Kanhai chose to stifle the motion for discussion as proposed by Fuad Khan and Ms Ramdial. This motion would have provided an opportunity for a helpful and refreshing airing of views in the party that would have been helpful to her in determining the future direction for the party.

The ironic thing is that the democra­cy for which Mrs Persad-Bissessar advocates in the Parliament is the same democracy she denies the UNC’s own members. I guess sometimes charity does not begin at home.

As a child, I always heard the saying “the longest rope does have an end”. Change is in the air. To all those who yearn for change, I say keep strong and stay positive. The will is there. The way will appear in due time.

Larry Lalla

attorney-at-law

