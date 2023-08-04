It has been said that the Devil himself can cite Scripture for his own purpose.

This truism came to mind on my hearing a United National Congress platform speaker at a public meeting, which was televised, urging to the public that their stand-your-ground proposal against home intruders finds support in the Bible, specifically quoting Exodus 22:2.

That reference speaks to a man who in the protection of his home from a thief kills the invader not being a murderer.

Now that is right, but what the Scripture does not say is that a person having so killed may not be rendered liable to other criminal consequences such as being possibly liable to the offence of manslaughter, as the law presently stands.

But the speaker and the purveyors of the policy do not say so, even though to any first-year law student that possibility would likely be glaringly obvious, and the quoted reference does not in terms exclude criminal liability for such killing.

Is this really lost on those who quote the Scripture as providing justification for the policy?

To be clear, the Bible does not give absolution to the killer as to such killing as the pretenders suggest to the population and indeed the Lord’s sixth Commandment speaks against killing: “Thou shalt not kill.”

Not unexpectedly this stand-your-ground proposal, as promoted and as is now being further explained, has led to the madness of citizens being encouraged that “when the criminals invade your home, draw your licensed firearm and light dem up. Empty the whole clip. Reload”.

No scripture promotes that. Where will it all end!

Ernest H Koylass, SC

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Where will it all end?

It has been said that the Devil himself can cite Scripture for his own purpose.

This truism came to mind on my hearing a United National Congress platform speaker at a public meeting, which was televised, urging to the public that their stand-your-ground proposal against home intruders finds support in the Bible, specifically quoting Exodus 22:2.

Back to school

Back to school

Two aspects of the situation in West Indies cricket have to be addressed in tandem with each other. The first is for the future: rebuilding capacity all round, and the second is figuring out how to get current performances back to a respectable level.

The Games of hope

The Games of hope

Nothing so fills hardened hearts with hope and promise than the exhibition of young talent and the execution of youthful skill and ambition. Opened with a cultural ­extravaganza last evening at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain, the Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) offers a week of just that.

Need for robust emergency response systems

Householders facing home invasions with multiple armed perpetrators are put in a terrifying and vulnerable situation.

Being outnumbered and out-gunned, their safety and well-being are at extreme risk.

Put forward strong policy measures to tackle crime

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s comments at a Chaguanas rally where she urged citizens to “empty the clip” and “light them up”, in reference to home invaders, have sparked a raging national debate over the appropriateness of her speech and whether it encourages people to engage in vigilantism.

What a dounce!

Nothing symbolises political dotishness better than the decision of the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation, under its chairman, Anthony Roberts, to destroy a decades-old dounce (dongs) tree to build a footpath on Gordon Street, Mt Hope.

It epitomises the arrogance and political expediency of the PNM, all in a drive to get votes in the local government election.