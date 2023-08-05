It has been said that the Devil himself can cite scripture for his own purpose.
This truism came to mind on my hearing a UNC (United National Congress) platform speaker at a public meeting which was televised, telling the public that their stand your ground policy against home intruders finds support in the Bible, specifically quoting Exodus 22:2.
That reference speaks to a man who, in the protection of his home from a thief, kills the invader and is not a murderer.
Now, that is right, but what the scripture does not say is that a person having so killed may not be rendered liable to other criminal consequences, such as being possibly liable to the offence of manslaughter as the law at present stands.
But the speaker and the purveyors of the policy do not say so, even though to any first-year law student that possibility would likely be glaringly obvious, and the quoted reference does not in terms exclude criminal liability for such killing.
Is this really lost on those who quote the scripture as providing justification for such policy?
To be clear, the Bible does not give absolution to the killer as to such killings, as the pretenders suggest to the population, and, indeed, the Lord’s sixth commandment speaks against it—“Thou shalt not kill.”
Not unexpectedly, this stand your ground policy, as promoted and as is now being further explained, has led to the madness of citizens being encouraged that, “When the criminals invade your home, draw your licensed firearm and light them up. Empty the whole clip. Reload.” No scripture promotes that.
Where will it all end?
Ernest H Koylass, SC