Where will this $$ come from?

IT is most unfortunate that this Government plays economics and scaremongering with the truth.
A clearly upset Finance Minister Colm Imbert recently stated that a nine per cent salary increase for the period 2014-2016, granted to NIB workers in October 2020, would cost taxpayers about $7 billion, if applied to the entire public sector.
The key words are “if applied”. Would it be “applied” to the entire public sector, Mr Imbert?
Is he hyper-extending to induce panic in rational readers and listeners?
Are there not different trade unions which represent different employees in the public sector? The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association, for example, represents teachers in the public sector.
Would these trade unions all want to settle for the same agreements?
However, there are some things in that settlement that even I am concerned about.
A “sea-blast” allowance that went from $230 to $245; “car repair loans” that moved from $8,000 and $100 to $8,600 and $10,800; a “disturbance” allowance from $2,600 to $2,840 and “car loans” that went from $1,500 to $175,000, are just four.
That trade union is a good negotiator. Where is the money to fund these items coming from? Is the NIB self-sufficient?
One can understand the Finance Minster’s concern about keeping costs down in a very difficult environment.
It is strange, however, that he had no such concern, when, during the period 2015-2020, all parliamentarians were granted enhanced pensions, by adding their allowances to their salaries. The full pensions are available, once they serve for a five-year period.
He also did not have any concerns about the tax-free allowances enjoyed by parliamentarians.
If such generous remuneration packages were available to the late prime minister Patrick Manning, it is doubtful that he would have called general elections, one year early in 1995 and two years early in 2010.
Linus F Didier
Mt Hope