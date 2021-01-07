I refer to Andy Johnson’s excellent column in the Express on Wednesday (Page 12) on the incredible “crime success” claims by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.

One could be forgiven for thinking a CoP would know the difference between an arrest and a conviction, and not think it necessary to boast about how many arrests he’s made. Then, again, he doesn’t have many convictions to boast about.

It seems our CoP is content to go after low-hanging fruit (people congregating or refusing to breathe in foul air by not wearing a mask) and, if necessary, twist statistics to suit his purposes.

The most amusing was his claim of “100 per cent increase in murders solved”.

Just so you know, if last year the CoP “solved” two murders (out of 500) because men killed their wives in front of witnesses, and this year he “solved” four of the same type, he can legitimately claim “100 per cent increase in murders solved”.

But that’s just a disingenuous way of hiding the fact that almost all murders remain unsolved. The CoP reminds me of the drowning man clutching at whatever straw he can to avoid facing the reality of his dismal performance when it comes to solving serious crime.

I suppose one can’t really blame him for whistling in the dark to boost his courage.

A Charles

via e-mail

