The budget statement 2022/2023 clearly showed the significant changes in the property tax reform initiated by prime minister and finance minister Patrick Manning in 2005. But after 17 years, we are none the wiser as to when this reform will come to fruition or what form it will take.
In September 2009, finance minister Karen Tesheira declared that collection of property tax would begin in January 2010. A defiant Mrs Tesheira was not backing down in the face of vociferous opposition to the proposed tax. As a concession, a nine-month grace period would be in effect.
The late Mervyn Thompson, government adviser on property tax, found it necessary to go public in January 2010 and state that assessments, required prior to collection, would take five years to complete.
In the budget statement 2022/2023, Finance Minister Colm Imbert did not give a fixed date for the commencement of collection of property tax. He was circumspect and would go no further than say “we are on track to commence collection of property tax in fiscal 2023”.
Mr Imbert’s proposed collection will apply only to residential properties, unlike Mrs Tesheira’s declaration that covered all properties. According to Mr Imbert, the commencement of collection was dependent on achieving valuations or assessments (to use the term in the legislation) of an arbitrary 50 per cent of an estimated 400,000 residential properties.
Does the Board of Inland Revenue know how many taxable residential properties exist? Why collect property tax from me, but not my neighbour who preferred not to submit a return? Property tax is supposed to be compulsory, not a lifestyle choice.
The property tax reform has changed much since Mr Manning’s time. There is no longer any pretence that it will result in a tax only to fund local government.
Historically, 91 per cent of taxable property came under the repealed Lands and Buildings Tax. Revenue from that tax went directly to the Consolidated Fund.
So when the late energy minister Franklin Khan stated that the Couva-Tabaquite-Talparo Regional Corporation would not get the anticipated substantial property tax revenue from the Point Lisas Estate, we should not have been surprised. Did we really expect Central Government to give up control of large sums of revenue to local government?
Ray Pierre
Diego Martin
In September 2009, finance minister Karen Tesheira declared that collection of property tax would begin in January 2010. A defiant Mrs Tesheira was not backing down in the face of vociferous opposition to the proposed tax. As a concession, a nine-month grace period would be in effect.
The late Mervyn Thompson, government adviser on property tax, found it necessary to go public in January 2010 and state that assessments, required prior to collection, would take five years to complete.
In the budget statement 2022/2023, Finance Minister Colm Imbert did not give a fixed date for the commencement of collection of property tax. He was circumspect and would go no further than say “we are on track to commence collection of property tax in fiscal 2023”.
Mr Imbert’s proposed collection will apply only to residential properties, unlike Mrs Tesheira’s declaration that covered all properties. According to Mr Imbert, the commencement of collection was dependent on achieving valuations or assessments (to use the term in the legislation) of an arbitrary 50 per cent of an estimated 400,000 residential properties.
Does the Board of Inland Revenue know how many taxable residential properties exist? Why collect property tax from me, but not my neighbour who preferred not to submit a return? Property tax is supposed to be compulsory, not a lifestyle choice.
The property tax reform has changed much since Mr Manning’s time. There is no longer any pretence that it will result in a tax only to fund local government.
Historically, 91 per cent of taxable property came under the repealed Lands and Buildings Tax. Revenue from that tax went directly to the Consolidated Fund.
So when the late energy minister Franklin Khan stated that the Couva-Tabaquite-Talparo Regional Corporation would not get the anticipated substantial property tax revenue from the Point Lisas Estate, we should not have been surprised. Did we really expect Central Government to give up control of large sums of revenue to local government?
Ray Pierre
Diego Martin