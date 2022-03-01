It seems as though sweet T&T has changed its title of “Land of the Hummingbird” to “Land of ongoing investigations, probes and commissions of enquiry.”

Every Monday morning there seems to be yet another investigation into one matter or another. The latest is one for the disappearance of four underwater welders who were working on a Paria pipeline off Pointe-a-Pierre.

We have had in the recent past investigations into a sou sou operation raking in millions in the East, the sinking Mosquito Creek portion of the highway, patient care by the Ministry of Health, and the shooting death of a Venezuelan child, to name a few.

It seems as though this has been a strategy by certain authorities only to appease the relatives of those involved, and also to shut down public criticism of how things are done or not done at all.

Now, there is absolutely nothing wrong with digging deeper or trying to find out all the facts surrounding an issue, as long as the findings are used to make informed decisions and those ­affected are apprised of the findings for some comfort or relief. However, what we find is that many times the investigation goes cold, the results are swept under the carpet, or they are withheld from the public, with the tag, “information cannot be made public because of the sensitive nature or for security reasons”.

Who are the authorities trying to fool?

We have had so many investigations in the past, and have they changed anything? There were investigations into displaced persons or street dwellers, missing money at a police station, the treatment of geriatric patients at “homes” and the operations of children’s homes, to name a few.

Seems as though the words of David Rudder’s song, “Chant of a Madman”, are coming back to haunt us. He sang, “Somebody chant to we, vote for we and we go set you free, this is the chant of the madman.”

The chant comes around every five years but it promises one thing, but instead it tightens the chains of serfdom more and more.

WKS Hosein

