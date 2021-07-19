While growing up, we were told by elders about the importance of getting an education. They also taught us that specialists in a field are to be valued, because they know more about their respective fields than others.
Further, they told us that we should strive to be educated, and to become one of those specialists, if we could.
The pandemic told me that those were all lies.
They told us something they didn’t believe, because these days I’m meeting several older people, telling me that all of these specialists and subject matter experts, all have no clue what they are saying. You can only get the truth from random posters on Facebook and WhatsApp.
Now I’m convinced that educated people should stop writing papers, doing press releases or holding lectures. Instead, they should start making memes.
Maurice Burke
San Juan