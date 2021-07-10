Last Friday evening’s Beyond the Tape show hosts, SORT head Supt Roger Alexander and Marlan Hopkinson, showed a picture of six high-powered rifles which were seized by the TTPS during a raid in a particular community.
All these weapons appear to be weapons of mass destruction, and with the potential to do massive damage where injuries and fatalities are concerned.
But, have we noticed that no two of the weapons are the same? They are all different in appearance. However, the potential for handling and destruction can only be answered by the experts.
From a civilian angle, a few salient questions may require answers because of the differences in appearance.
The authorities may want to look into a few possibilities since these weapons can all do mass damage.
First, we may want to ask: could these weapons be brought in as samples for a buyer or buyers to choose one or a few among them? And: is there a supplier already in the country with a large stash of these weapons and looking for a buyer or buyers?
And, finally: is there an underground army existing in this country and just waiting on the right moment to pounce on the armed forces and civilians?
The protective forces need to get to the bottom of this and get to that point with urgency. It is an uneasy feeling at this point in our country’s history, owing to the recent developments in another Caribbean country where a head of government was assassinated and his wife injured.
WKS Hosein
Chaguanas