Last Friday evening’s Beyond the Tape show hosts, SORT head Supt Roger Alexander and Marlan Hopkinson, showed a picture of six high-powered rifles which were seized by the TTPS during a raid in a particular community.

All these weapons appear to be weapons of mass destruction, and with the potential to do massive damage where injuries and fatalities are concerned.

But, have we noticed that no two of the weapons are the same? They are all different in appearance. However, the potential for handling and destruction can only be answered by the experts.

From a civilian angle, a few salient questions may require answers because of the differences in appearance.

The authorities may want to look into a few possibilities since these weapons can all do mass damage.

First, we may want to ask: could these weapons be brought in as samples for a buyer or buyers to choose one or a few among them? And: is there a supplier already in the country with a large stash of these weapons and looking for a buyer or buyers?

And, finally: is there an underground army existing in this country and just waiting on the right moment to pounce on the armed forces and civilians?

The protective forces need to get to the bottom of this and get to that point with urgency. It is an uneasy feeling at this point in our country’s history, owing to the recent developments in another Caribbean country where a head of government was assassinated and his wife injured.

WKS Hosein

Chaguanas

Perks of unequal sacrifice

IN engaging in counter-accusations and whataboutisms, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is missing the point of the public’s annoyance over ministerial tax exemptions.

On the principle that two wrongs don’t make a right, his Government does not get a free pass from public criticism just because former ministers in the Kamla Persad-Bissessar administration are accused of various acts of corruption. The two are separate and one does not justify the other.

Trapped in conflict and Covid

HAVE we taken a good look at ourselves? It is not an encouraging picture.

We should have been re-assessing our tiny nation’s place in the world on an ongoing basis since Independence, long before we were reminded of our lowly place by having to stand in line for a supply of vaccines.

Race rules in this wasteland

In this racially-fractured society, in which we can agree on nothing of substance, nothing that might help the nation move forward, or, to stretch this from the ridiculous to the sublime, we are a people so deeply divided that we shall never find ourselves on the same side of a battle-line should some army of the insane decide to conquer Trinidad and Tobago by force, readers might justifiably ask who in their “right mind” would want to own, rule or otherwise lay claim to the cussed country?

Fearing His Legacy

Leading UWI economist Dr Marlene Attzs warns that Trinidad and Tobago is “hurtling towards a social and economic catastrophe of unimaginable proportions”.

The danger of verbal violence

I don’t know how the acidic squabble between the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition will end, but I know that verbal violence can have as much devastating consequences as physical violence.

Two of our most prominent leaders cannot be at each other’s throats every day, with their hate-filled language poisoning the national blood stream.

Calling (out) the police!

In 2016, our country was the western world’s highest per capita supplier of recruits for the ISIS campaign in the Middle East (https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2016/12/isis-trinidad/509930/).