Who authorised foreign labour?

LTE

Three planeloads of oil and gas personnel turned back! I thought I was dreaming.

In September 2020, the Energy Chamber of Trinidad and Tobago announced the launch of its Local Content Management System.

The launch of the system took place in a virtual event on September 9, 2020.

In attendance were over 300 representatives from the upstream, downstream and energy service contractors and suppliers, from Trinidad and Tobago, the wider Caribbean and internationally.

Franklin Khan, Minister of Energy and Energy Industries, in bringing the feature address at the launch, congratulated the Energy Chamber on this achievement on behalf of the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries.

He said, “This is an important step in the pursuit of local content and local participation by the key stakeholders in Trinidad and Tobago’s Energy Sector.”

So what has happened? Instead of looking to see who had negative Covid-19 PCRs in the last 48 hours prior to arrival, let us know:

• Who authorised the importation of this foreign labour? – who signed the work permits?

• Who are their designated replacements? “Nationals need to be trained on value-added and decision making positions with the view to replace expatriates”

• What happened to the framework established by the Government “a Permanent Local Content Committee (PLCC) with clear responsibilities”

• Are the following regulations/policy just words on paper;

Petroleum Act and Regulations Chap.62:01;

We will never get the respect from the foreign oil companies we deserve until we get serious about local content.

Orson Rogers

Belmont

