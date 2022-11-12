So the regional corporations and local government bodies are distancing themselves and continue to do so because other bodies have given approvals—Town and Country Planning; Ministry of Works and Transport—Drainage Division; WASA; Fire, etc.
But who gives the final approval?—regional corporations and local government bodies.
But who monitors the construction?—regional corporations and local government bodies
But who issues the Completion Certificates?—regional corporations and local government bodies
So, yes, all are responsible—many are involved in the corrupt process.
But the regional corporations and local government bodies have the final say.
Ask former minister of rural development and local government and former mayor of San Fernando Mr Kazim Hosein about his efforts to get the City Engineer to attend meetings and, when he did attend the meetings, to get an answer.
The present CEO of San Fernando City Corporation might be able to provide some answers.
Dr Philip Ayoung-Chee
San Fernando