Thus saith the Prime Minister to the nation: “Stop protecting criminals.”
Former police commissioner Gary Griffith once lamented that the Government was harbouring criminals by giving State contracts to gang leaders and their gangs.
A Special Branch report, in 2019, stated that seven reputed gang leaders in North Trinidad received State contracts totalling almost $6 million for the period 2016-2018.
After Mr Griffith’s contract was up in August 2021, there was an all-out attack on citizens who had received permission for firearm user’s licences. Major concerns were raised by former military and police heads, and the Government, about the types and number of guns legal firearm holders were importing or buying.
The same concerns were not expressed about the massive number of illegal guns in the hands of criminals. That seemed to be okay with the Government.
No government has ever entertained the concept of a gun amnesty.
In February 2011, then-police commissioner Dr Dwayne Gibbs said a “gun amnesty is not right for T&T at this point in time”. This was under the People’s Partnership government.
In April 2019, former national security minister Stuart Young said “a gun amnesty works in certain countries and certain circumstances. We don’t think that is applicable to Trinidad and Tobago”.
In May 2022, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said there will be no gun amnesty to get illegal weapons off the street.
In December 2022, Mr Hinds reiterated that a firearm amnesty “wouldn’t be employed at this time but (a firearm retrieval programme) would be done via detection and investigative methods”.
There is no need to have a gun amnesty if the Government of Trinidad and Tobago continues to give State contracts to alleged criminals.
By the end of 2022, there were well over 600 murders in Trinidad and Tobago. Who is protecting criminals, Mr Prime Minister?