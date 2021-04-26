Who is the true criminal?

Don’t kill the messenger! Quite a lot of useless statistics are being spewed by the protective services, especially the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) but to what end?
The “rubber meets the road” where human lives are concerned. How many break-ins and minor offenses are reported?
Trinbagonians seem totally fed-up with the TTPS being unable to curb crime. Just this weekend there were eight bloody murders. More than six years now, the Government has touted it has the answers to crime. What are they?
Crime, in any form, continues unabated. So why protest the latest advisory from the United States regarding terrorism in Trinidad and Tobago?
The dictionary defines terrorism as the unlawful use of violence or threats to intimidate or coerce a civilian population by instilling fear.
Is this statement true?
How many residents are comfortable to be out late at night?
How many are fearful in driving through certain areas?
How many crimes have been reported with absolutely no action?
How many crimes remain unsolved? The discovery of so much ammunition entering the country is to what end?
Whilst there hasn’t been any overt threat, as far as the public is concerned, to the Government, does this imply that there is no terrorist intent?
Are innocent lives threatened or at risk when gunmen indiscriminately open fire during the day at crowds even though one or two persons are the intended targets?
How unrealistic is the US advisory warning its citizens to reconsider visiting Trinidad and Tobago until there are better efforts at arresting crime?
Comparing what is happening in the US and whether or not they should “fix” their problems first before passing judgment on other countries is plainly foolish if perceived criminal activity or threats to life and limb are real.
Rather than defend the apparent state of lawlessness in Trinidad and Tobago, the TTPS and Government should focus on curtailing criminal activity. What are the plans of the Government, stated or not, regarding curtailing crime?
So many requested assets have been given to the TTPS and yet crime is out of control! It is beyond ludicrous for those charged with the responsibility for managing the safety of the population to point fingers and speak of cheap politics when there are not any real efforts to address the criminal justice system, which has a very pivotal role in addressing crime.
Given the myriad cases which are taking very many years to be heard, is the judiciary a law unto itself?
What is the role of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Law Association, the Police Complaints Authority and Parliament, which crafts and passes laws?
It is quite unfortunate that the governing party and the Opposition are each blaming the other for the spate of crime. Those who blame others for their shortcomings have the mistaken belief that they will benefit but it does not obviate the crime problem and instead reveals the truth about the blamer—a shirker of responsibility! Both parties should stop the grand-standing and focus on addressing crime to prevent perceived negative advisories from other countries regarding travel to Trinidad and Tobago rather than blaming each other, the two main political parties must work together for the benefit of the country.
Each can continue to blame the other but success and failure in tackling crime will always remain the responsibility of the politicians who can create, implement and monitor plans and policies to address crime.
How many proposals and suggestions have been made by higher-learning institutions, psychologists, criminologists, non-governmental organisations and the general public and are gathering dust?
Without action, no number of laws and theses will mitigate crime. Talking about crime, providing statistics, speaking about demographics and not focusing on its root causes, is simply time-wasting, at best. As a start, the government and opposition need to come together and discuss what needs to be done about crime. Based on the discussions and potential solutions, other entities such as the judiciary, legal association, religious organisations, criminologists and other associated entities should then be engaged to address and implement the recommendations.
Is criminal blindness and or lack of transparency by the Government responsible for the state of crime in Trinidad and Tobago?
Are the real gangsters those who talk about crime, the key entities charged with the responsibility of managing crime or are aggrieved when others comment upon the runaway crime situation in Trinbago?
Crime affects everyone but what are politicians, whether in government or opposition, doing to curb crime in their areas?
Don’t blame the messenger! Fix the problem!
When will the puerile games end where innocent lives are concerned?
Harjoon Heeralal
Carapichaima