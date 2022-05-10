Who protects the consumer?

On Mother’s Day, as a pensioner, I had to “fork out” (metaphor intended) $55 for a four-pound chicken, previously, three for about $100; and $12 for a pound of garlic, ordinarily $6 to $8, perhaps because of the “freight”, which is now the fashionable word to justify exorbitant prices.
Even the vendor with the local tomatoes and cucumber often jumps on the “freight” bandwagon, citing the bad access roads they must traverse to come to market. To be fair, freight costs have increased with the pandemic, but where is the oversight to ensure price increases are justly proportionate to such increase?
The first and foremost price control mechanism is, of course, you the consumer, buying only what is absolutely essential, like my garlic and chicken, and even in smaller quantities, and turning your back on the non-essentials like I did a few months ago, re a lantern-type post light in the recent past, about $150 per pair but now $389 for a single unit, due no doubt to increased “freight” costs.
I rationalised then that replacing a broken lantern was not a matter of life and death, and there was no need to try and keep up with my goodly neighbours striving to outdo me with their external embellishments.
But to say that we the consumers have the power of oversight and, consequently, the control over exorbitant prices by being sensible and discriminatory in the choices about what we should purchase is to overlook the mindset of a Third World people ever having to make a point.
Like with those who would spare no cost, in neighbourhoods like mine, to have their fences trimmed and their lawns manicured by a paid employee while, in typical “plantation” fashion, they sipped orange juice with crossed legs, ordering the labourer as he laboured instead of indulging in the progressive thinking of putting their hands to the plough, as far as they could, and finding pleasure in the aesthetics and pride of seeing something they will have accomplished out of their efforts.
Similarly, we won’t ever indulge in the perceived self-denigration of asking the price of a commodity and making a sensible selection. How it go look, in typical local parlance, if one sees us in such self-shaming. We must keep our dignity and pay the price, whatever it is, and flaunt the blue note for all to see.
And it is this mindset that pushes us to buy the flashiest cars, even though our dwelling place is disproportionately modest, or go for a holiday in typical Naipaulian fashion in The Mystic Masseur, of Leela, Ganesh’s wife, “being tired and wanting to go for a holiday”, even though the house needs repairing, flaunting the Toronto bag when we return, even with a Canadian accent. With such pretentiousness, can we ever as a people be expected to put pressure on the seller, as the American consumer is reputed to do, if the price of a commodity is unfairly increased, if only by a penny?
So, where does that leave us: to depend on the consumer protection agencies to provide the oversight and attendant controls to rescue us? Perhaps, but it only takes a little “incentive “ on the side to make them look the other way. But this absence of the will to provide oversight or the control or punitive action which should be taken goes beyond prices. It is almost pandemic in its proportion, for as regarding the death of the toddler on the high seas or the death of the divers at Paria, or the Government official with allegations swirling around him, or “the matrons from hell” in the children’s homes, inter alia, with all the official silence, if not anticipated clearance as regarding wrongdoing, is there no one to ask a question?
It is almost a given that in many instances, the official responses of no wrongdoing would be the final verdict on incidents and issues, with no independent individual or agency with the will, character, moral authority or sense of civic or professional responsibility to say nay, that what you have officially declared in your report is fraught with inconsistencies, loopholes, even cover-ups, and with the power invested in me, I challenge them all.
Will we ever?
Dr Errol N Benjamin