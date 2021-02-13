“Poor children are victims of circumstance/ In life they never really get a chance/Or have opportunities as privileged children do/ The road from the poor suburb to prison leads them to./ From broken homes they are condemned to fail/ Their abusive and drug-addicted parents serving time in jail/ Their parents too homeless in their teen years/ On no hope street no laughter only tears.”
Francis Duggan (2008).
IN a period wracked with national pain, it has been instructive to read both Prof Theodore Lewis (January 24) and Dr Lennox Bernard (February 11). To understand and repair our situation, we need to appreciate what they wrote.
Prof Lewis identified the schools’ failures in what Dr Bernard called the ‘urban fringe and rural areas’. The schools in East Port of Spain form a border around where most murders and robberies occur. Lewis laid the blame on the RC Church, but all the silently complicit churches there should share the responsibility.
He named two Jamaican schools as exemplars, but they are an ‘uptown’ and a boarding school, both with distinguished and supportive alumnae. Large businesses visibly support the ‘uptown’ school.
Prof Lewis is right about the history. The “Christian Education”—the religious and moral education of the Negro population— provided for in the Emancipation Act of 1833 had a narrow view — social control and not the liberation of proud citizens.
The rationale underpinning the educational thrust in the elementary schools was to enable the (Negro) population “to take kindly to labour, to persevere in it and be proud of it…and to make themselves better labourers.” This mindset still influences our thinking about the schools in East Port of Spain.
Dr Bernard’s contribution exposed the hypocrisy of the protests and the shutdown of this week. There was ‘little evidence of propagation of the faith’ among the Catholic benefactors, philanthropists, and Archdiocese by his account of the unwillingness to fund a pilot project in the East Port of Spain area schools.
The transformative power and spirit of love in charity were honoured in the breach. The potential benefactors refused to give “the preferential respect” due to the poor as espoused by popes since the 1980s. Our most fortunate declined to place their good generously at the service of others. Christian philosophy affirms the pursuit of the dignity of the human being and seeks the Common Good. It says, “all are responsible for all.”
In Denmark, a place with low social inequality, a study showed that children from the bottom 20 per cent were 13 times more likely to commit crime than those from the top. What children go through does have a powerful effect. (Mok et al., 2018).
We expect the police to brutalise them when they strike out in chaotic rage.
Do we genuinely want to shut down the crime factory? Who cares? Why are we closing businesses to protest violence when we keep laying off workers, thereby destroying families? Is Andrea Bharatt merely a convenient political tool?
Amos 4: 1 – 5 speaks of pretentious religious folk callously insatiable in their greed. Micah 2: 1 – 5, which warns about those who plot evil and covet, is appropriate in discussing the redevelopment of Port of Spain. We should stop the pretence and save our nation.
Noble Philip
Blue Range