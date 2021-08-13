Sol Price and his son, Bob, together own some 40-odd per cent of shares in PriceSmart (PS).
The headquarters of this company are in California, USA, where it was born in 1954 with the given name of Fedmart. At the culmination of a pretty fast-moving samsara it was re-born in the late 1990s at a place called Los Pueblos in Panama, with prenatal intent to capture and dominate the Latin American and Caribbean markets. Sol Price would no longer be slave to his calling of lowly lawyer in San Diego.
Nowadays, PS is ensconced in some half-a-dozen Latin American countries and in Barbados, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago. Its HQ aside, the closest it gets to peddling its wares in the US is at its outlet in the US Virgin Islands.
Mind you, it now also has a dozen or so outlets in China, as well as one or two in Asia.
To think that it all started in the 1950s when poor Sol inherited a warehouse in California, couldn’t get it rented to bolster his attorney’s income, and in the end decided to use it as display place for a motley collection of items he would offer for sale. The warehouse baby grew and grew and enjoyed samsara.
Mr Price and his son are, of course, to be commended for their achievements. But what right have they, I ask, to come here and now, in our days of foreign reserves stress, and loudly complain about not being provided with enough forex to carry on their business? How much forex does their business earn for T&T?
God knows we have our fair share (or more) of risk-averse business people whose areas of skill are in getting hold of a solid percentage of the country’s forex, settling upon the optimal mark-up, and designing the most alluring advertisements, all while ordinary folk cannot get 500 greenbacks to take a one-week holiday in Florida. Still, better our own than Sol and Bob.
Buh, wait!! Who really enjoys the oil-and-gas money? To whom does the country’s forex really belong?
Horace Broomes
via e-mail