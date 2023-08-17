As a national of Trinidad and Tobago, currently domiciled in Tampa, Florida, USA, due to medical issues, I am very saddened to witness an almost total breakdown in law and order in the land of my birth. It was not that very long ago we used to boast of the relative tranquillity of my island home.
I recall the time when British policemen used to visit Trinidad during our annual Carnival to observe the policing methods which were applied by our policemen to ensure that Carnival was free of crime. It was our model of policing that they adapted, and in some cases adopted, to handle security issues with the staging of Nottinghill Carnival which, lest we forget, was also founded by Trinis.
The question that arises is: what has happened that has led to the daily bloodletting in our streets?
This is occurring when, I am told, over a dozen fast patrol boats lay idle at Staubles Bay that can be repaired and used to patrol our coastal areas, in order to prevent the importation of arms, ammunition, drugs and hardened criminals from the South American mainland, to partner with our homegrown criminals.
My sources in the military have also advised me that more than two dozen inflatable rafts that can be repaired and used by the Coast Guard are now stored at the Coast Guard hangar. If this is the case, what are the authorities doing to resolve this untenable situation. Is it a question of lack of interest, bad management or sheer incompetence?
Where is the Minister of National Security or, more aptly, where is the minister who has being labelled as an “all-rounder” in all of this as many communities lay under water during floods and leaders remain in their safe havens in taxpayer-funded palatial residences.
This brings me to another issue which, if not addressed urgently, has the potential to put the final nail in the coffin of Trinidad and Tobago’s national security, at the expense of the innocent population. I refer to the reported use of drones by elements external to the prisons to convey illegal items of a most dangerous kind to their gang members inside of our prisons. Are we going to wait for total anarchy to address this slide?
While this untenable situation is allowed to develop, my sources also tell me that technology for blocking phone calls sits idle while it is also alleged that prisoners call shots from inside the prisons, with murderous consequences on the streets of what was an island paradise. The million-dollar question is: why isn’t this technology being used to block in and outgoing calls to the prison.
Where’s the accountability for lack of performance? Where’s the performance appraisal being done to ensure that those who have failed and continue to fail the people don’t continue to enjoy impunity for their abject failure to carry out their sacred mandate to devise policies and strategies to protect the people? Don’t they realise that there can be no real development without peace?
Steve Thomas
Tampa, Florida