ANDREA, we didn’t know you and, unfortunately, we never will.

What we do know is that your absence has brought thousands to life and has raised certain ever-so-present issues in our society. It caused us to sing the same song, loudly, the same one that each of us has been humming for years. “Who’s next? What next? We vex, vex, vex!”

All of us put together still cannot console your father, fami­ly and friends who have been searching for reasons to find you, lost child, in the dark for your touch, sound, smell and life.

All of us put together still cannot begin to engage the thousands of senseless murders and countless incidents of abuse in all forms that have haunted this land and those who live with a feeling of hopelessness: those disenfranchised by the justice system in this country; the state of governance and public trust in our institutions; political discrimination and victimisation in every form; and high-handed and haughty management of our country’s affairs, especially citizens’ emotions and circumstances.

The problem is that our anger, our sores, our hurt, our pain and anguish and all that have been festering in this society are like a sleeping lion.

Andrea, although many among us have been dividing those awake from those who choose to sleep for time beyond memory, you can however rest assured that we remain stoking the fires of hope and prayer.

Still, as we rise from the dust of frustration, my people will be awakened, enlightened and empowered to save this place for the generations ahead.

We are a perfectly imperfect nation, who some hope and pray are about to wake up—united—for the common good and mutual respect for all manner of men, women, boys and girls.

We have you to thank.

Rest in peace, Andrea. May Almighty God bless and receive your soul, a soul of our nation.

Omardath Maharaj

via e-mail

