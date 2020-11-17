So, Divali has come and gone and, once again, in the name of religion, the torture of helpless animals and vulnerable persons continued without a peep from the authorities.
With deference to the Hindu community, I readily concede that this applies only to a mindless minority.
But when someone is fined $400 for torturing a dog, you understand the dim view our “exemplars” hold for animals and animal welfare. I’m tired. Like stuck CDs, others and I complain, year after year, without any likelihood of redress, but we keep hoping.
And if you think torturing the dog was an exception, think again. That’s how many of us are—callous, uncaring, inconsiderate. If you drive on our roads, you know what I mean.
I find it incredible that after so many years, and so much pleading, we cannot legislate against the torture of people and animals.
Sometimes I wonder: who’s the animal here?
Is it a case of he who pays the piper makes the noise?
Noel Kalicharan
via e-mail