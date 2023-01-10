Who’s the puppet—parliament or the people?

What does it mean to be called a puppet? A puppet is a person or group whose actions are controlled by someone else. You can refer to a person or country as a puppet when you mean their actions are controlled by a more powerful person or government, even though they may appear to be independent.
So then begs the question: what is independent? Adjective: free from outside control; not subject to another’s authority or not depending on another for livelihood or subsistence?
So, who do you know satisfies the definition of “independent”? Who, then, can you realistically nominate as President?
The Constitution
Have we set a precedent for a President? What does the Constitution say? Well, in my limited knowledge, the following ought to be followed:
The President must be at least 35 years old, a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago, and at time of nomination must have been resident in the country for an unbroken period of ten years. Additionally, the nominee must have a minimum of 12 signatures in support from the government or opposition for a candidate to make the nomination valid.
Additionally, the Constitution provides for a member of the Senate to be considered. “Where a member of the Senate or the House of Representatives is elected as President, his (or in this instance, her) seat in the Senate or the House of Representatives respectively shall thereupon become vacant.”
Do we have precedent?
A President was appointed when he was a sitting member of Cabinet (1997). Another was nominated, but was unsuccessful (2003).
How is the President appointed?
The President is appointed by the Electoral College, comprising all 41 members of the House of Representatives and all 31 members of Senate. That is 72 people voting by secret ballot. The 31 members of the Senate are all “appointed” by the President as follows:
• 16 Government senators on the advice of the prime minister;
• 6 Opposition senators appointed on the advice of the Leader of the Opposition; and
• 9 Independent senators appointed at the “discretion”of the President from outstanding persons who represent other sectors of civil society.
So, from the above, we have a tried and tested system.
If the Government could get the support of their 16 members in the Senate, plus their 22 members of Parliament, then the total votes would be 38, with the remaining 34. This means the Government would be successful in their choice of President.
In order for the Opposition to be successful, they would have to garner support from the Independent senators plus some from the Government’s side. So, basically, the Government’s nomination is a fait accompli—a thing accomplished and presumably irreversible.
Why all the furore?
Do we lack confidence in the Government of the day? We have a mechanism to fix that as well.
So, who are really the puppets in this scenario?—the Government, the Opposition or the people?
You decide.
In my opinion, before the first band crosses our biggest stage for Carnival and we smell the sweet aroma of the Savannah grass, the dust will be settled and all will be well again.
God bless our nation.
Terrence Kalloo