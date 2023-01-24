Who scratched Israel Khan?

So after the recent furore, Ms Christine Kangaloo received the maximum votes (48) that she could have realistically expected. It would seem that none of the Independents were swayed by the antics of the Opposition and their supporters.

A total of 48 votes would suggest that the Government’s 22 sitting MPs, the 16 senators the President appointed on advice from the PM, the House Speaker and, most importantly and significantly, the nine Independent senators appointed by the honourable President vo­ted in favour of Ms Kangaloo—creating an overwhelming majority and an overwhelming victory. The perceived endorse­ment by all Independent senators is a powerful statement confirming the status of the president-elect.

So the people have spoken, I would say emphatically. We followed the Constitution, under which we operate, and this is the result. So the question begs: who did not vote for the honourable Mr Israel Khan, albeit he did himself no favours? He was quoted as saying (in an Interview), “I do not have a snowball of a chance in hell to be elected president.” He also claimed, “I have the unanimous support of all Members of Parliament on the UNC side.” So the other question is: why did such a respected and knowledgeable attorney and public figure even consider accepting the nomination in the first place?

The other question begs: “Who scratched Mr Khan?” This has to be considered as a “tipping” point on the Leader of the Opposition and her fellow Members of Parliament. One may try to hoodwink the population by saying a “scratch vote” is an error or a mistake. But basically, it is akin to not voting since the voting process is so simple, an infant can do it.

However, in this instance, a grown-up, sorry, three grown-ups, used the opportunity to send a powerful message to the Opposition. A powerful message, indeed! I mean, after all, Ms Kangaloo acted as president on 33 occasions during the period 2015-2022, and I do not think that during these assignments, there were any issues with her performance. So if common sense would have prevailed then, she could be easily endorsed as the new president.

From the moment the Prime Minister announced Ms Kangaloo as the Government’s presidential nomination, there was a big hue and cry. The Opposition “put up” their own candidate. All 22 MPs on the Government’s side endorsed the nomination of Ms Kangaloo, whilst 12 of the 19 MPs on the Opposition’s side endorsed the nomination of its candidate—early signs of all is not well in the camp. What happened to the missing seven—absent for a crucial appointment like this? It would seem as though four of the seven were since convinced to “toe” the party’s line. The UNC (United National Congress) received 22 votes out of a possible maximum of 25—19 sitting MPs and six senators appointed on the advice of the Leader of the Opposition.

Enough said, congratulations to our new president-elect, and I look forward to her excellency conducting the affairs of our country in a professional manner and to the best of her ability. That’s all I ask and that’s all our people should expect.

Terrence Kalloo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Energising the energy sector

One of the most important annual conferences held in T&T comes to an end today at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, but not before a crucial announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley that could have a fundamental effect on how this country attracts companies to explore and develop its oil and gas resources.

Dragon back in play

Dragon back in play

The decision by the United States government to grant a licence allowing Trinidad and Tobago to develop the Dragon gas field in Venezuelan territorial waters is a major win for T&T and Caricom.

It is a dramatic demonstration of what is possible when the region stands united.

This point was emphasised by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in announcing the decision yesterday when he acknowledged and thanked his Caricom colleagues one by one for their lobbying efforts which have now borne fruit.

Westminster system and our Constitution

People often use the phrase “Westminster system” without clarifying what they mean. Sometimes, it is a sort of pejorative and sometimes hinted at as a determinant.

Fresh air needed to resuscitate UNC

The question right now is not whether Roodal Moonilal has the charisma or is sufficiently iconic to be the leader the UNC (United National Congress) needs. What matters is causing a repeat of what happened in 2010.

You see, by that time and for some years before, it was widely felt that Basdeo Panday had already run out of high-octane premium gas and he was just making up numbers, going through the motion, by holding on to the party’s leadership.

Who scratched Israel Khan?

So after the recent furore, Ms Christine Kangaloo received the maximum votes (48) that she could have realistically expected. It would seem that none of the Independents were swayed by the antics of the Opposition and their supporters.

A total of 48 votes would suggest that the Government’s 22 sitting MPs, the 16 senators the President appointed on advice from the PM, the House Speaker and, most importantly and significantly, the nine Independent senators appointed by the honourable President vo­ted in favour of Ms Kangaloo—creating an overwhelming majority and an overwhelming victory.

Prevent our youths from going astray

As I continue to be informed of events taking place in our country, I just cannot miss the fact that our youth are consistently leaving us and being taken away by the gun.

When you look at the murders and the age group, many of them are what I call “young people.” Also, with their involvement in gangs and criminal activity, our youths are in the thick of things. If you are a parent or have to care for children, teens, or young adults and they are going in the right direction, please be thankful for this.