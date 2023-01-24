Who scratched Israel Khan?

So after the recent furore, Ms Christine Kangaloo received the maximum votes (48) that she could have realistically expected. It would seem that none of the Independents were swayed by the antics of the Opposition and their supporters.
A total of 48 votes would suggest that the Government’s 22 sitting MPs, the 16 senators the President appointed on advice from the PM, the House Speaker and, most importantly and significantly, the nine Independent senators appointed by the honourable President voted in favour of Ms Kangaloo—creating an overwhelming majority and an overwhelming victory. The perceived endorsement by all Independent senators is a powerful statement confirming the status of the president-elect.
So the people have spoken, I would say emphatically. We followed the Constitution, under which we operate, and this is the result. So the question begs: who did not vote for the honourable Mr Israel Khan, albeit he did himself no favours? He was quoted as saying (in an Interview), “I do not have a snowball of a chance in hell to be elected president.” He also claimed, “I have the unanimous support of all Members of Parliament on the UNC side.” So the other question is: why did such a respected and knowledgeable attorney and public figure even consider accepting the nomination in the first place?
The other question begs: “Who scratched Mr Khan?” This has to be considered as a “tipping” point on the Leader of the Opposition and her fellow Members of Parliament. One may try to hoodwink the population by saying a “scratch vote” is an error or a mistake. But basically, it is akin to not voting since the voting process is so simple, an infant can do it.
However, in this instance, a grown-up, sorry, three grown-ups, used the opportunity to send a powerful message to the Opposition. A powerful message, indeed! I mean, after all, Ms Kangaloo acted as president on 33 occasions during the period 2015-2022, and I do not think that during these assignments, there were any issues with her performance. So if common sense would have prevailed then, she could be easily endorsed as the new president.
From the moment the Prime Minister announced Ms Kangaloo as the Government’s presidential nomination, there was a big hue and cry. The Opposition “put up” their own candidate. All 22 MPs on the Government’s side endorsed the nomination of Ms Kangaloo, whilst 12 of the 19 MPs on the Opposition’s side endorsed the nomination of its candidate—early signs of all is not well in the camp. What happened to the missing seven—absent for a crucial appointment like this? It would seem as though four of the seven were since convinced to “toe” the party’s line. The UNC (United National Congress) received 22 votes out of a possible maximum of 25—19 sitting MPs and six senators appointed on the advice of the Leader of the Opposition.
Enough said, congratulations to our new president-elect, and I look forward to her excellency conducting the affairs of our country in a professional manner and to the best of her ability. That’s all I ask and that’s all our people should expect.
Terrence Kalloo