What is expected of the Government and people of T&T regarding Venezuelan asylum seekers? Does having a certificate from the United Nations mean one can remain forever in T&T, no questions asked? You cannot be deported? Do we have to provide three meals, accommodation and employment while these Venezuelan refugees await transitioning to a better life?
So, where do we put them to live? Which hotel? The Hilton or the Hyatt? How many of them, and for how many years?
Is Trinidad and Tobago supposed to have one huge specially designed refugee camp for Venezuelans? Should we stay silent? Accept castigation from any and every allegedly ignorant, self-centred Venezuelan activist? Will T&T be blacklisted by the United Nations?
And what about poor T&T citizens who may be facing similar personal problems?
Who is supposed to come first? Us or them?
Just asking.