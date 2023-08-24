Who the cap fits...

In a response to the cancelled Caribbean Airlines flights due to a mass sick-out by pilots, Minister Stuart Young labelled the pilots as ungrateful and having an entitled attitude.
His statement is rather unfortunate.
A couple years ago, the media highlighted the millions of dollars which Government ministers are dodging in taxes when purchasing vehicles.
Mr Young came out defensively and said they are entitled to it as part of their packages.
He and the Prime Minister made a declaration of intent to put a cap on this excessive tax-dodging. Up to this day, nothing has been done, as in most declarations of intent to the media.
J Deering
Maraval