Who the cap fits...

In a response to the cancelled Carib­bean Airlines flights due to a mass sick-out by pilots, Minister Stuart Young labelled the pilots as ungrateful and having an entitled attitude.

His statement is rather unfortunate.

A couple years ago, the media highlighted the millions of dollars which Government ministers are dod­ging in taxes when purchasing vehicles.

Mr Young came out defensively and said they are entitled to it as part of their packages.

He and the Prime Minister made a declaration of intent to put a cap on this excessive tax-dodging. Up to this day, nothing has been done, as in most declarations of intent to the media.

J Deering

Maraval

Welcome back, Mr PM

In the six days that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was away on holiday, 15 murders were committed along with multiple other incidents of gun injury, robbery and other serious crime.

By contrast, his sojourn in Barbados must’ve been so peaceful that it would’ve been hard to imagine the bloodshed occurring just a hop and a skip away from his chosen holiday isle.

Ask Siri

The International Labour Or­ganisation (ILO) believes that generative artificial intelligence (AI) will ultimately be beneficial to the global labour market rather than detrimental as it has the capacity to augment and complement jobs rather than replace them. In a study published on Monday titled, “Generative AI and Jobs: A Global Analysis of Potential Effects on Job Quantity and Quality”, the ILO said that the greatest impact of AI was not likely to be job loss. Instead, the study found that changes to quality, intensity and autonomy of work were far more probable.

CAL pilots are wrong, wrong, wrong!

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) pilots are wrong, wrong, wrong! There is nothing any pilot or anyone affiliated with TTALPA (Trinidad and Tobago Airline Pilots Association) can say to convince me, or any right-thinking T&T citizen, that Sunday’s sick-out, which shut down the airline for 24 hours and disrupted the lives thousands of passengers, was anything other than selfish, outrageous and illegal.

Reckless and absurd view by Moonilal

I was taken aback by a recent comment by Dr Roodal Moonilal, as reported in the local news media, that the Trinidad and Tobago Airline Pilots Association (TTALPA) had indicated there was no worker strike by Caribbean Airlines (CAL) pilots and, therefore, in his view, there was no basis for the ex-parte injunction sought and obtained by CAL’s management.

Who the cap fits...

