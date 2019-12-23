The father of one of the four accident victims who passed away a few days ago in a most untimely and unfortunate manner is blaming the T&TEC pole.

Many of us in the national community are left to wonder if the T&TEC pole just ran across the highway without checking to see if a car was coming and resulted in the driver losing control. But then it seems we have no explanation that if this accident is in fact the fault of T&TEC’s belligerent pole, how did the vehicle slam into this reckless pole rear first and not head-on?

It would appear that the average Trini does not understand the laws of physics. If you speed in a three-tonne hunk of steel and you lose control, something is bound to stop you. Be it a light pole, another vehicle, concrete barriers, cable barriers, someone’s property...something will stop you and there is no guarantee you will live to determine what stopped you.

That these victims of a rear impact accident died from smoke inhalation and not head injuries or from bleeding out, “suggests” that there was some other “incapacitating factor” which prevented them from helping themselves.

But I suppose denial is also a manifestation of grief... Condolences to the families and I hope the untimely passing of these young people will serve as a wake up call to other road users.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

A season for giving

A season for giving

TIME and time again, the spirit of generosity, of caring and of compassion possessed by indi…

Who to blame?

The father of one of the four accident victims who passed away a few days ago in a most unti…