Who to blame?

The father of one of the four accident victims who passed away a few days ago in a most untimely and unfortunate manner is blaming the T&TEC pole.
Many of us in the national community are left to wonder if the T&TEC pole just ran across the highway without checking to see if a car was coming and resulted in the driver losing control. But then it seems we have no explanation that if this accident is in fact the fault of T&TEC’s belligerent pole, how did the vehicle slam into this reckless pole rear first and not head-on?
It would appear that the average Trini does not understand the laws of physics. If you speed in a three-tonne hunk of steel and you lose control, something is bound to stop you. Be it a light pole, another vehicle, concrete barriers, cable barriers, someone’s property...something will stop you and there is no guarantee you will live to determine what stopped you.
That these victims of a rear impact accident died from smoke inhalation and not head injuries or from bleeding out, “suggests” that there was some other “incapacitating factor” which prevented them from helping themselves.
But I suppose denial is also a manifestation of grief... Condolences to the families and I hope the untimely passing of these young people will serve as a wake up call to other road users.