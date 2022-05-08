Who will be top cop?

Should anyone aspire to be police commissioner? The job appears to be fraught with “trouble and worries” – danger, disrespect and uncertainty. Yet many persons continue to compete for this position. Well! What can I say, except, some persons have that destiny.
This appears to be the fate of Mr McDonald Jacobs, a simple man without loud charisma, not demonstrating outstanding intellectual capacity although not pedestrian, but a steady dedicated technocrat committed to his chosen career.
Since his elevation to the top position, not based on the interview process, he has demonstrated true police work- a positive movement in the detection rate, ready and effective communication with the public, proactive responses with regard to spikes in the murder rate by beefing up police presence, recalling officers from leave, and leading from the front without trying to hog the limelight.
His latest action on the killing of officer Gilkes in Diego Martin on April 22 - the quick suspension of three officers, sending on leave of a very senior officer and his replacement by another senior officer from Tobago, a division far removed from the scene of the crime, will certainly boost the confidence of at least a certain sector of the society who believe that in the past their cries for just treatment by the police and those in authority were never heard.
This is not to cast aspersion on the officers aforementioned nor the perceived outcome of the not yet completed investigation but merely to highlight the professional attitude of the top cop that despite the clamour of the middle and upper classes for the police to be more forceful in dealing with the crime situation and the strong temptation for increased use of force to appease this segment, the top cop is proceeding with a strong conviction of justice and fairness for all.
It is in this regard, I wish to return to my original question as to “why any one should aspire to be Police Commissioner” and to refer to a recent radio discussion on “the fairness or unfairness of judging a police commissioner’s performance by the murder rate”.
Notwithstanding, an unscientific poll indicating that such judgement cannot be fair, both radio presenters insisted that the murder rate was a fair measure of the Commissioner’s performance.
Is this for real? What about the role of the judiciary and the ineffectiveness of the legal system despite the hard work of the police resulting in swift detention of suspects only to see their work frustrated by a bail-friendly legal system aided by politicians? Are police to be blamed for a single-parent syndrome, poverty and a reduction in the teaching of religious and Christian principles that are producing young adults without love and guidance only seeing a life of crime as the way out of their predicament? I think not.
I exhort radio presenters who have the capacity to influence young minds and the population to have another look at the challenges faced by the police and the work of the top cop.
D Thomas
Port of Spain