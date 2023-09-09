Perhaps it is pertinent at this time to revisit the story of the cat and the mice as originally introduced in Aesop’s Fables in 1867.
There is another English version of the story that is perhaps very pertinent to our situation in Trinidad and Tobago. It tells of a shopkeeper who found a solution to his mouse menace. He introduced a cat. The cat quickly reduced the mouse population.
The mice, facing the possibility of extinction, held a meeting to deal with the cat problem. One came up with a brilliant solution to put a necklace with a bell around the cat and, thereafter, everywhere the cat goes, the mice will know and thus will be able to escape. Then came the famous question: who will put the necklace on the cat? While everyone was reluctant to do so, one mouse volunteered.
As he approached the cat, the cat moved forward to consume the mouse, who pleaded for a last word, a conversation with the cat. He convinced the cat that the necklace would make him the prettiest cat and the envy of others. The cat, after putting on the necklace, agreed with the mouse and saved his life. Thereafter, the mice were able to escape from the cat as they knew whenever he was close, as the bell rang each time he moved.
One can perhaps see the introduction of CEPEP, URP and Government contracts as the answer to the employment problem and a way to get sections of society, the cat, to support their political organisation. As time goes by and non-productivity and criminal gangs emerge from the sect, the cat is seen as a menace. But it is now part of society; supporters of the major parties look forward to their time to get easy money.
As the public is now threatened by crime, they look for a solution. But who will dare expose their life and that of their families to confront this menace? This is where wisdom, planning and cunning are required. The shopkeeper can easily get rid of the cat, but he benefits from its presence.
The mice, the people, must now come up with a solution that solves the problem without causing the sect, the cat, from getting belligerent. Solutions that make the sect happy with their new image, that make them take pride in meaningful employment and make them proud of being a productive member of society.
That requires the coming together of the people and recognising that the shopkeeper is not the solution.Citizens are meeting and solutions are afoot. Hope is coming and a new tomorrow is on the horizon.
Steve Alvarez