“Young people are capable, when aroused, of bringing down the towers of oppression and rai­sing the banners of freedom.” —Nelson Mandela

Nelson Mandela, the well-known South African freedom fighter, activist, politician and philosopher, believed in youth as the rock on which the future is built, and education as a key instrument of liberation. As we know, the future of any society lies in the hands of its young people. Therefore, it is pleasing to see a Government invest in youth. The establishment of the National Youth Policy 2020-2025 in the context of Trinidad and Tobago expounds and rests on eight pillars: