Perhaps it is pertinent at this time to revisit the story of the cat and the mice as originally introduced in Aesop’s Fables in 1867.

There is another English version of the story that is perhaps very pertinent to our situation in Trinidad and Tobago. It tells of a shopkeeper who found a solution to his mouse menace. He introduced a cat. The cat quickly reduced the mouse population.

The mice, facing the possibility of extinction, held a meeting to deal with the cat problem. One came up with a brilliant solution to put a necklace with a bell around the cat and, thereafter, everywhere the cat goes, the mice will know and thus will be able to escape. Then came the famous question: who will put the necklace on the cat? While everyone was reluctant to do so, one mouse volunteered.

As he approached the cat, the cat moved forward to consume the mouse, who pleaded for a last word, a conversation with the cat. He convinced the cat that the necklace would make him the prettiest cat and the envy of others. The cat, after putting on the necklace, agreed with the mouse and saved his life. Thereafter, the mice were able to escape from the cat as they knew whenever he was close, as the bell rang each time he moved.

One can perhaps see the introduction of CEPEP, URP and Government contracts as the answer to the employment problem and a way to get sections of society, the cat, to support their poli­tical organisation. As time goes by and non-productivity and criminal gangs emerge from the sect, the cat is seen as a menace. But it is now part of society; supporters of the major parties look forward to their time to get easy money.

As the public is now threatened by crime, they look for a solution. But who will dare expose their life and that of their families to confront this menace? This is where wisdom, planning and cunning are required. The shopkeeper can easily get rid of the cat, but he benefits from its presence.

The mice, the people, must now come up with a solution that solves the problem without causing the sect, the cat, from getting bellige­r­ent. Solutions that make the sect happy with their new image, that make them take pride in meaningful employment and make them proud of being a productive member of society.

That requires the coming together of the people and recognising that the shopkeeper is not the solution.Citizens are meeting and solutions are afoot. Hope is coming and a new tomorrow is on the horizon.

Steve Alvarez

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

China’s irrelevant emperor

China’s irrelevant emperor

This weekend, in India’s capital, New Delhi, leaders of 43 developed and developing countries are meeting in a G20 Summit with India as current president. It is the largest number ever to participate in this gathering. But China’s President, Xi Jinping, is not there. Premier Li Qiang heads the Chinese delegation.

Coming black on board

Coming black on board

Two weeks ago I was invited to be a panel member of a conference, “The March on Washington: Its Legacy and Impact in the Americas”, that was organised by the US Permanent Mission to the Organisation of American States (OAS) in commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington at which Martin Luther King Jnr delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

We have achieved much in legal education

We have achieved much in legal education

“Indigenous” comes from the Latin word “indigena”, which in turn derives from two words in Old Latin. They are “indu” which means in or within, and “ginere” which is to beget. This gives you a deeper understanding of the word which in most modern dictionaries is given the meaning “native”.

Beware teddy bears in beer ad

It is with much alarm that I have been viewing the Carib advertisements on television. The use of life-size teddy bears in the beer commercial is unfortunate since these figures are known to be a magnet for attracting small children.

Prioritising youths

“Young people are capable, when aroused, of bringing down the towers of oppression and rai­sing the banners of freedom.” —Nelson Mandela

Nelson Mandela, the well-known South African freedom fighter, activist, politician and philosopher, believed in youth as the rock on which the future is built, and education as a key instrument of liberation. As we know, the future of any society lies in the hands of its young people. Therefore, it is pleasing to see a Government invest in youth. The establishment of the National Youth Policy 2020-2025 in the context of Trinidad and Tobago expounds and rests on eight pillars:

The price of progress

The price of progress

I recalled this Eisenhower quote as I observed how some commentators and political parties behaved after the recent local government election. They predict victory in the election based on an election with only a third of the electorate voting. What a fool’s errand! A trick on some who are feeble-minded! None discuss how their victory will benefit our country.