Who will fix our roads, bridges?

There are countless road and bridge problems in Trinidad. These problems did not start yesterday or last month but in many cases ten or more years ago.
What do the authorities do? Ignore the problem when it is in early state of repair, let the problem get worse and worse, if it is a landslip beside a road put a bamboo railing, if it’s a pot hole blame WASA or the heavy trucks, or just leave the problem for some miracle to happen or a serious accident? If the residents agitate by burning tyres call them unpatriotic but still do nothing.
The PM who has appointed these Ministers should hold them to account or else fire them for poor performance. He/she should get regular updates from all, they should get updates from the heads of departments, the heads should get updates from the people under them and also do site visits, not only take their word.
When elections come around we see the candidates, we hear glowing talk but once the elections are over we don’t see the winner again only on TV but the problems remain.. To hell with the people, we got your vote see you later, I am now Honourable This or Councillor That .
Clermont Andrews