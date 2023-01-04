The rattling fireworks that ushered in 2023 have long faded and perhaps so, too, have our new year’s resolutions. A new year it is for certain, but not necessarily a new beginning.
I too reflected, trying to dissect the past year into the good and not-so-good outcomes. I wondered how many days I went on the treadmill, how many pounds did I add or minus, how much extra did I spend than I earned, how many grey hairs have I conceded to?
This self-analysis steered me to the bigger space in which I exist. I found myself pondering on Lionel Messi’s accomplishments in the football arena—how the world became his stage; and the hearts of millions, his playground. He may very well be acknowledged as the greatest achiever of the year. Then I questioned myself: compared to Lionel Messi, what have I achieved over the last year?
A few moments later my thoughts drifted to toddler Allon Ramdial, who wandered through a gate, fell into the Ortoire River and drowned. He never even had the opportunity to dream about setting a new year’s resolution, much less to reflect on any such achievements. And again, I wondered: how should I feel about myself when I think about the troubles and pains of his mother?
Between those contrasting experiences and roller-coasting emotions, each of us can find a place for our successes and failures for 2022. If we compare ourselves with only Messi, we may believe we were a colossal failure. On the other hand, if we consider the misfortune of the toddler and how distraught his mother must be, we may realise whatever 2022 offered us, there is still a lot to celebrate.
When we look at the bigger picture, at our country, or even bigger still, the world at large, we can find ourselves making similar comparisons. Despite all the excitement, global unity and national unity the football season brought, when we measure this against the raging wars in the Middle East, is the world really a better place? How do we reconcile the joy Messi brought to many with the distress Putin is causing millions?
Bringing it home now, how do we resolve the joy that was experienced by some who participated in the THA $17 million Carnival to the four divers who lost their lives in the Paria episode, the unprecedented loss by homeowners and farmers from flooding, the increasing levels of poverty caused by job cuts, or the victims and families of the 600-plus murders for 2022?
We must accept that each year is filled with catastrophe and blessings, both at an individual level and a national level. For sure, some are circumstantial and are due to what we refer to as good luck or bad luck. But for the most part, individual attitudes and decisions drive these outcomes. Let’s see how.
If Messi did not seize the opportunity and approach the game with the right attitude, his successes would have surely been different. He made personal choices to be what he has become. Indeed, it would have taken tremendous effort and sacrifice. We too would realise efforts and sacrifices are the hallmark of our achievements. It’s about seizing the moment and taking responsibility for the situation at hand.
The same goes for achievements at a national level. We are required to inspect our vehicles for road-worthiness, but who is responsible for inspecting the roads for car-worthiness? Our pothole-ridden roads won’t wake up one morning and start to fix themselves; our dry taps won’t suddenly apply some process like condensation to generate water; our crime levels would never decrease unless someone takes responsibility and action.
There is one universal law that will always hold true, both in science and theology: our actions bring about consequences. Be it parent or child, manager or subordinate, referee or player, minister or prime minister. The commission of enquiry into the Paria disaster is suggesting that a sensible decision taken by a responsible person could have saved lives.
The Customs and Excise enquiry has revealed that a sensible decision that was not taken resulted in almost 20,000 unchecked containers, with possible drugs and ammunitions.
Public and professional assessment of many of our Government officials indicates their lack of will and attitude to effect the requisite changes. Indeed, many critical economic decisions fall under the purview and responsibility of the prime minister. If everyone carries out their duties effectively, we would certainly have much more to celebrate.
What can we look forward to in 2023? Carnival, for sure! But what else? Please! Please, Prime Minister! Our nation is bleeding! Our people are crying! Who will be giving us hope for 2023?