The judicial arm serves as a counterbalance to the power of the government.
It protects us from the government infringing on our rights.
Medically mandated Covid-19 restrictions have caused hardship for many across the globe.
A few have chosen to look for reprieve by seeking the courts’ help.
So far most, if not all, have failed to overturn their governments’ mandates.
This because the judiciary does not have the expertise to make a judgment on anything regarding public health and will default to the judgment of the government.
Where is the forum if we wish to question the science (“trust in science” is an oxymoron) being used to justify the continuing restrictions?
Or question if the medical authorities were the only experts consulted?
This narrow viewpoint is ultimately damaging the economy.
Its victims are probably not going to be tracked and traced to record all who have been affected with its side effects listed.
Who can answer if there is to be a medical cost for children and adults who develop impaired cognitive functions resulting from restricted oxygen/increased carbon dioxide with sustained medical mask wearing?
The fact of the matter is that there are others in the medical and other communities who are considering the long-term consequences and are very concerned—not over the effects of Covid-19, but of the policies that quite frankly resemble “the blind leading the blind”.
We have no recourse to challenge anything.
This is a loophole that should scare everyone.