Who will pay if vaccinations go wrong

To all of the persons who want Covid vaccines to be made mandatory, I honestly hope that someone will be held liable if persons suffer adverse effects or worse yet die as a result of the vaccination.
It is time to be fair and square.
The Prime Minister has already suggested or warned us that vaccinations can be made compulsory if our Covid figures do not go down, but would the Government be willing to accept liability? If the Government is not willing to accept liability then the public needs to know.
If children under the age of 12 are to be vaccinated, every single PTA needs to stand strong and inform the Ministry of Education that there must be a clause or section on the parental form that if their children die or require medical treatment, the Government must be held responsible to cover medical costs.
We need to balance this. For all who want mandatory vaccines, especially employers, then they need to put their money where their mouths are and stand the liability if there is an employee’s death or if severe illness occurs —simple.
Nothing is free in life other than salvation and the air we breathe, fair is fair. Balance the thing.
J Ali
Port of Spain