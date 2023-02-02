Who will save our country?

In our beautiful islands of Trinidad and Tobago, decent people are living in fear daily. Wayward and underprivileged youths, due to neglect and bad parenting, not even knowing how to read and write, if and when they did go to school, are murdering our citizens.
Prices of food and essential commodities all over the world are increasing, so our poor and those on fixed incomes are seeing grocery prices and commodities rising everywhere in T&T, from one week to the next, as most of what we buy is imported from larger countries.
Can we ask those who have written articles in the Express last weekend if they will dedicate their time by offering to assist this present Government to introduce programmes immediately to mentor and reach out to the many people who are hurting and are finding themselves with no jobs or savings to support themselves and their families?
If this is not acted on immediately, our wayward youths will riot and rebel, as mentioned in the Sunday Express on Page 7 by political analyst Dr Winford James, economist Dr Roger Hosein, and on Page 16, Mr Noble Philip’s article, “Youth lost: a tragedy writ large”.
Who among our successful businessmen and retired professionals in T&T will come forward right away to volunteer their time to save our beautiful islands from pending destruction? After they riot, it will be too late as foreign investment will end and those companies from abroad will close and leave our shores, so more citizens will be out of work and the problems in T&T will only get much worse.
Patricia Blades
Cocorite