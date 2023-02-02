Who will save our country?

In our beautiful islands of Trinidad and Tobago, decent people are living in fear daily. Wayward and underprivileged youths, due to neglect and bad parenting, not even knowing how to read and write, if and when they did go to school, are murdering our citizens.

Prices of food and essential commodi­ties all over the world are increasing, so our poor and those on fixed incomes are seeing grocery prices and commodities ri­sing everywhere in T&T, from one week to the next, as most of what we buy is imported from larger countries.

Can we ask those who have written articles in the Express last weekend if they will dedicate their time by offering to assist this present Government to introduce programmes immediately to mentor and reach out to the many people who are hurting and are finding themselves with no jobs or savings to support themselves and their families?

If this is not acted on immediately, our wayward youths will riot and rebel, as mentioned in the Sunday Express on Page 7 by political analyst Dr Winford James, economist Dr Roger Hosein, and on Page 16, Mr Noble Philip’s article, “Youth lost: a tra­gedy writ large”.

Who among our successful businessmen and retired professionals in T&T will come forward right away to volunteer their time to save our beautiful islands from pending destruction? After they riot, it will be too late as foreign investment will end and those companies from abroad will close and leave our shores, so more citizens will be out of work and the problems in T&T will only get much worse.

Patricia Blades

Cocorite

Getting serious about food safety

Consumers trying to live healthily on fruits and vegetables would be alarmed by the report that a crop of cabbage freshly sprayed with a toxic insecticide had been stolen and was on its way to them. This news would also have sown fear among farmers producing healthy non-toxic cabbage that worried consumers may decide to hit the brake on cabbage purchases and ride out the two weeks needed for the insecticide to wear off. Meanwhile, there’s always the risk that some consumers may unwittingly purchase the insecticide-laced cabbage and end up ill or worse.

Haiti’s pre-Carnival massacre

Last week Thursday, rioters stormed the residence of Haiti’s prime minister Ariel Henry. Others set up burning barricades. Businesses went full lockdown. A mob surged the airport, where Henry was returning from a foreign trip. He was rescued by a security squad.

A four-month stint for Erla

Well, once again, the powers that be have baffled us, the mere citizens of Trinidad and Tobago. What is one left to feel when:

1. We’ve been left without a top cop for the last three years

2. The only person that seems eligible to the Police Service Commission is someone who will be retiring in the next four months?

Clean up entrance to the capital

I am writing to express my concern about the current state of the entrance to our city. As we are fast approaching the Carnival celebrations, it is important that we take the necessary steps to ensure that our city presents itself in the best possible light.

Who will save our country?

Congrats, CIC, but watch the noise

Congratulations to the CIC Carnival 2023 fete organi­sers who, from all accounts, hos­ted a “glitz and glamour” event at the CIC grounds last Satur­day. It appeared that “no stone was left unturned”. The cast of performers, with their exhilara­ting performances, certainly made it a spectacular event.

However, one concern was apparently overlooked by the honourable committee members: the sound system may have been turned inadvertently away from Federation Park, inner St Clair and possibly other areas behind the venue.