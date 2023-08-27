Who will stand up for our abused women?

A recent viral video of a woman being beaten in a Range Rover reminded me of the many women in our society who are helpless in a country that seems to care very little about our female population.

I remember not too long ago, one morning my ex-secretary came to work battered and bruised. She reported her assault to the police and followed all the instructions to get the required medical reports.

In the end, no one ever visited the abuser and never followed up on her case. Her solution was to leave the country.

I think about the many women who are unable to leave the country. What is their plight?

I am aware of another case where a woman’s life was being threatened; she could not report the matter as the man involved had links with the Police Service.

Any report would have led to more threats and perhaps her eventual death. She, too, has left the country.

Krystal A Sital, in her book Secrets We Kept, spoke about the abuse three women from Trinidad lived through while living here. They too escaped the abuse when they migrated.

Alcohol abuse seems to go hand in hand with abuse of women, and many of our women are daily abused verbally and physically.

Their children grow up seeing the abuse and, over time, conclude abuse is a normal part of life in some communities.

What is more alarming and extremely sad is the political, social and administrative response to this serious scar in our society.

There are many women living with daily abuse, children exposed to this abuse in their homes and communities, and there is a sense of hopelessness as no one seem to care.

I personally know of too many women who lived through abuse, some who still live with abuse and who know there is no one to turn to for relief.

I remember a friend saying when her husband was beating her, she ran home to her parents’ house. While there, he came and continued to beat her in front of her siblings and parents, and they did nothing.

Why are our authorities so silent on this issue?

Where is the support and outcry from our churches?

Where were the authorities’ voices after the video of this man beating up the woman went viral?

We need politicians who care, families that care, people in authority who care, communities that care, and men who respect and care for our women.

Until we deal with this issue as a major social ill of our society, our women can only hope for an administration that cares about our female citizens.

Steve Alvarez

The upstream salmon

The upstream salmon

SO, it real hot. Previously I would only use my bedroom ceiling fan in the daytime. Living in a partial valley meant it was slightly colder at nights, so no need for any extra breeze.

Last year that escalated to one fan at nights. This year it has gone all over the shop. I now must have both ceiling fans on, in addition to a stand-alone tower fan. And this is for night-time. I am resisting going to air conditioning, but I am sure that would be the result next year with these exponential temperature increases.

Living off the begging bowl

Living off the begging bowl

THE explosion of beggars and homeless people in public places across the country tells a very different story about the state of the economy from that presented by Government officials.

Along the highways and by-ways, in mall carparks, outside supermarkets and banks and indeed anywhere that the compassionate might be persuaded to open their wallets, people down on their luck are congregating in increasing numbers.

Enill’s laughable declaration

A side effect of ingesting balisier juice is that it makes you say really unconscionably stupid things, that no one believes.

So it has to be a case of sheer stupidity to hear T&T’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Conrad Enill, a failed and rejected PNMite, saying there is no shortage of foreign exchange in this country. How this may have made Guyanese people laugh at us.

A well-deserved steups

I, for one, want to register my full support and endorsement of Stuart Young’s “steups” in response to a question from a reporter about a gun he admitted to donating to the police.

The audacity of this reporter to think that Young needed to clarify particulars on such a “petty” issue, like why he gave back this gun and why it was allegedly to a specific unit of the TTPS, is beyond me.

Migrant possibilities and impossibilities

The recent deportation of 98 Venezuelan migrants after a legal battle with the Government left mixed feelings in Trinidad and Tobago.

I highly doubt anyone was convinced the Government was finally taking firm action on an issue that has been screaming for attention for several years now.