Following his PNM’s (People’s National Movement’s) collateral 14-1 devastation at the last THA (Tobago House of Assembly) election, the Prime Minister, dazed and appearing dour and perplexed, expressed sentiments that he thought his party was doing good, albeit admitting if only to “save face” that while the results were not entirely surprising, the magnitude of a 14-1 defeat stung the man.
While there is no doubt that Tobago is better managed than Trinidad, I wonder what statements the honourable PM would make following the predictable defeat in tomorrow’s local government election (LGE) when the majority of voters would exercise their franchise to show complete discontentment with the dilapidated conditions of our precipitously declining infrastructure.
Caught off-guard in his Fyzabad “Conversation with the Prime Minister” series, an unwavering, disenfranchised lady with an American accent wanted answers for her constituency, prompting the PM to finally “apologise” for the absolutely contemptuous state of our wall-to-wall potholes and craters damaging vehicles, necessitating costly replacement parts. However, while he apologised lackadaisically after eight years in office, he sought to again blame Covid “to prioritise spending”, forgetting opportunely that Trinidad and Tobago received millions of US dollars in Covid relief while potholes and citizen complaints are as old as his administration.
I opine that the projected LGE results could be the precursor to 2025, and admit I have been pro-PNM, albeit most certainly not “PNM till ah dead”, cognisant that with vision, genuine caring for citizens beyond banal platitudes and with proper management, we could have had a much better country. The PNM’s paradigm is simply that they lack vision and have been far more reactive than proactive, hence they’re rushing the values of reform and property taxes merely to win votes, inevitably gaining control to recycle non-delivery all over again. It is grossly insulting to educated voters that you would refuse to pave roads outside of LGE, but now in election season, roads are being paved to give the insincere impression that you’re doing something.
Veteran Express writer Ralph Maraj’s recent column was headlined “Something is happening”, and the good thing is that the new generation of voters are enlightening themselves as evident by the response of readers in Thursday’s Express, ranging from, “Just in time for election. Every month should be election. Election tricks but people getting smarter”, to “suffer the citizens for years and come election time pretending to help them. Shameful!”.
My big turn-off was seeing a dancing Stuart Young, an attorney by profession, aglow in his bubble, rushing to “offer Jack a first-class ticket to Miami”, politically ignoring professional legal protocols of guilt and innocence, and of a Government’s sacrosanct responsibility to protect its citizens and not enthusiastically extradite them to any country with a mantra of vengeance and overpersecution. I doubt the requesting country was ever asked to provide evidence of any harm done to them, necessitating Jack’s jailing.
As “despicable” as they both are, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis just complained bitterly about the possibility of America sending 77-year-old former US president Donald Trump to prison, profoundly highlighting his age, while our Jack Warner is 80 and contributed enormously to his country.
This administration doesn’t have a scintilla of clue about fighting crime, especially after having left our borders wide open, yet appears outraged at Gary Griffith and Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s decisive firmness in responding to armed gangs of home invaders beating, robbing, raping and killing hardworking citizens, regardless of age, such petrifying situations to which elected ministers won’t endure due to their 24/7 protection while their voters live in debilitating fear, either at home or away. What our citizens have is an existence, not a life, by always recycling their own sufferings while those they elected live in their bubble, viewing voters as complaining mendicants.
What would the honourable PM say in his concession speech come Monday night? Would he be contrite? Who would he blame? The media? The Opposition? Frustrated drivers complaining? The concerned letter writers and columnists?
Trevor Hosten