Whom does Kamla speak for?

Does Kamla speak for all UNC?
The question must be asked because such a deliberate attack on an individual is reflective of the lenses through which the leader of the United National Congress (UNC) sees persons of African descent. The country needs no history lesson in the effects of slavery, its abolition and the times we currently live in today.
Consequently, the last thing this country needs is a leader who sees any race labelled as a taunting deficiency. Rehashing the tragedy of someone’s ancestry which they had no control over on any platform is unbecoming of anyone who is offering themselves for leadership of a plural society as Trinidad and Tobago.
This seems to be an inescapable trait of Kamla Persad-Bissessar. The country has witnessed the leader of the UNC refer to the Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley as an Oreo, “black/blank man on the other side” and now an attack is being made on Minister Camille Robinson-Regis about her name coming from slave masters. The country will watch this pattern and judge for themselves where Kamla and the UNC stand; or how Kamla alone stands on the issue of how they view people of African descent.
The UNC has claimed to have a Women’s Arm and a Youth Arm. The country would love to know if they support their leader’s statement meant to attack Camille Robinson-Regis referencing her name to that of her slave masters.
Who gives anyone the authority to attempt to belittle someone coming from circumstances beyond their control?
Her rant has gone viral and left many in bewilderment and once again questioning her fitness for public office as leader of the Opposition, far less an aspiring Prime Minister. There are some individuals from the UNC who have taken to social media endorsing her attack as “no big deal”. However, there is still hope that not all members and supporters of the UNC favour such desperate and derogatory remarks.
A political party whose name starts with United, must know that such actions could not be in alignment with the philosophy of a truly national party. The public will judge the leader of the UNC again with this latest ancestral reference in mind. Those who seek an end to racist and divisive politics will see this for what it promotes.
This is a low personal blow even for those who indulge in gutter politics.
Those who continue to practise such divisiveness may indeed end up in the political desert sooner than later because of deliberate, inexcusable, slanderous and derogatory statements against fellow citizens.
Ronald Huggins
St Joseph